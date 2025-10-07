Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The DJI Neo just dropped to its lowest price ever during October Prime Day, with a sweet $40 discount (20% off) that makes this pocket rocket even more irresistible for drone newbies.

At 135 grams, this little beast is so light it doesn’t even need a license—which is perfect because let’s be honest, nobody wants to deal with FAA paperwork just to fly a toy around their backyard.

What makes this thing special?

Now $159.99 ($40 Discount) DJI Neo, Mini Drone with 4K UHD Camera 4.4 $199.00 The DJI Neo is basically a $200 flying camera that launches from your palm and shoots surprisingly decent 4K footage without you having to learn how to actually fly the damn thing. What We Like: Palm launch, zero piloting skills needed

4K video quality under $200

No registration required (135g)

22GB storage, flies itself Check Availability

It literally takes off from your palm with a voice command or button press. No joke. The Neo comes loaded with six smart shot modes including Follow, Dronie, and Rocket that basically turn you into a cinematographer.

Plus, those protective propeller guards mean you won’t accidentally turn your friends into human blenders.

The specs are surprisingly solid for something this tiny: 4K 30fps video from a 12MP sensor, software-stabilized footage via RockSteady, and a ridiculous 6.2-mile range. It’ll hit 18 mph normally, or a face-melting 36 mph with the right controller setup.

The reality check: Yeah, there’s no obstacle detection (RIP to your windows), the 17-minute battery life is laughably short, and it’s louder than your neighbor’s leaf blower.

But for beginners who want to dip their toes into drone photography without dropping serious cash, this discounted Neo is basically a no-brainer.

Bottom line: At this Prime Day price, the DJI Neo is the perfect gateway drug into the drone world, and at $40 off, you can’t go wrong. Just don’t blame us when you’re shopping for a $2,000 Mavic six months from now.

Check Availability

