Do-it-yourself home security systems

The security of your home becomes more and more important as we see relentless increases in crime on the media each day. However, subscription home security systems are expensive and quickly becoming outdated and obsolete. There are plenty of easy options that allow you to take your home security to the next level without paying ridiculous monthly fees.

The good news is that as technology has advanced, do-it-yourself home security has quickly become a project that almost anyone can do on their own. There are plenty of devices out there that will help you to devise the perfect plan to keep your home safe from harm or mischief.

Step 1: Make a Plan

The first step to building your home security system from scratch is determining your plan of action. In order to do this, you need to make a list of all of the points of entry and exit to your home. This should include both windows and doors; it would be ill-conceived to cover your doors but not your windows in a home security system.

Once you know the areas that you want to protect, you need to decide on the method that you would like to use to protect those areas. Are you looking to install cameras on all of the doors in your home? Do you think that you would prefer motion sensors that trigger a light instead? Whatever you plan, you need to know clearly all of the materials that you will need in order to adequately protect your home.

As well as preparing for potential theft or bad intentioned people, you should also consider other safety precautions in your security plan. For example, are you certain that your smoke detectors work properly? Do you have the proper detectors in your home in the event of a natural gas leak? Security goes beyond the intruder concern and homeowners insurance.

Step 2: Shop Around

You can find some cameras and other types of alarm and security needs in many of the major box stores around town. However, most of these stores do not offer the most powerful technology that you can find on the market. You might begin your search online before you spend time looking at options in a store. Looking online allows you to understand the price points for each of the individual security technologies you are considering.

Step 3: Decide on Your Monitoring Plan

Before you can begin to install your security system, you should have a plan in place for what happens if the system detects something. Traditional plans from monthly subscriptions have dialed the police to check on your home. If this is the type of monitoring you want, then you can find devices that will call the police if your alarm is tripped.

However, there are other security monitoring plans that can be effective. Some people use motion detector activated lights on the outside of their home. Others simply have a loud alarm start to sound if someone tips off the security system. Whatever you choose, be sure that it is something that will send people who are up to no good packing.

Step 4: Install It

Most of your security system pieces will come with instructions for installing the system. Your best bet is to go ahead and test the system once you have it installed to ensure that everything is working properly and that your home is secure and family is protected.

Once the system is installed, test it by having a member of your family “break in” to the newly secured home. Be sure that you also have a plan for outdoor storage areas like patios or storage sheds. Ensure that they are also secure and protected from anyone looking to steal something that is not theirs to take.

Final Thoughts

Security is a crucial part of your comfort within the walls of your home. In order to make sure that you are adequately protected, you could install a fully personalized security system that is of your own design. The best part about this is that it tends to save a good bit of money in the long run. While the up-front investment might be hefty, the lack of monthly billing is where you will save money on security costs by choosing to design and install the system yourself. Best of all, if you go through a month where money is tight, you do not risk losing protection for your family during an unfortunate tight financial time.

