Do not use a VPN without looking at these 5 things first

If you’re planning to buy a VPN always look for the one that is transparent in all aspects. It shouldn’t secretly keep logs nor is it located in a country where there are data retention laws.

The potential risks of using a VPN that tracks your data are huge. To be sure that you get to choose the right VPN, you must consider looking at the 5 things I have highlighted in this guide.

Before you get yourself a VPN, make sure to look at these 5 aspects:

The Jurisdiction of a VPN

Perhaps the first most important thing you should look for in a VPN is not its features, but the place where it is headquartered.

The reason why I say this is because VPN companies tend to follow laws and regulations of the country where it is located.

For example, PIA VPN is headquartered in the United States and clearly mentions that if the US authorities would compel to share users’ data, it would have no option but to comply with the authorities.

Once you find out the country name, make sure it doesn’t land under 14 eyes member countries. These 14 countries have a pact to share the intelligence of its citizens between them, which would lead to compromising your online privacy.

There are other countries too that don’t fall under 14-eyes member countries but they assist these nations with their own intelligence network.

Countries like Romania, British Virgin Island, and other similar countries have no data retention laws at all. NordVPN is a perfect example that is headquartered in Panama that doesn’t have data retention laws.

Hence, you must do your research on the country and if they have laws to compel companies to share users’ data.

Privacy Policy

Every VPN company and its website has a privacy policy page that reveals what information they store and what do they do with that kind of information.

In that section, you will need to identify what information is critical to get you in trouble.

There is two kinds of information or logs you will find. One is the connection log and the other is the activity log.

The connection logs are the connection timestamps, date of connection, time of connection, device information, etc. These logs are important but they can’t trace you back to your original location.

Another kind of log is an ‘activity log’ that can definitely trace back to your original location. Activity logs are your original IP address, browsing history, and all kinds of activity on your internet.

If some of the information that you recognize as activity logs are available in the VPN brand’s privacy policy and they allow it, then stay away from that VPN.

The Cost of a VPN

Do not trust free VPNs. There is no such thing as free and you should realize that by now. If you’re not expecting it to pay with dollars (or whichever the currency you pay with), then remember you’re paying with your data.

First, consider those VPNs that offer a free trial. If they do not, then make sure they have at least a 30-day refund policy.

If you have tested out their service but don’t like it, you can always claim your refund. But make sure you claim it within the first few days and don’t wait for the entire 30 days to expire.

Check for Viruses and IP/DNS Leak

Most free VPNs won’t even mention they track your browsing history but in fact what they do is, get malware inside your system that works as a spy.

But how do they install malware inside your system? Well, they have a hidden malware or a virus inside their installation file.

Once you download the VPN file, don’t run the installation yet. First, you should run your scan and find if there’s any malware hidden.

Once it passes this test, get a VPN you like and check for IP and DNS leak using this website. If it fails, make a refund.

Kill Switch Feature

Kill Switch is a must-have feature in a VPN service. Have you ever wondered if you’re downloading torrent with a VPN and accidentally your VPN connection drops, what would you do?

In that case, all your information will be revealed to your ISP along with your original IP address. It can easily track you down and gladly send you a legal notice.

The Kill Switch feature kills your internet whenever your VPN connection drops. Until the VPN re-connects, it will keep your internet-connected disabled.

Isn’t that an exciting feature? In some VPNs, you need to manually Turn ON Automatic Kill Switch while in others it is turned ON by default.

Conclusion

In the 21st century, your online privacy and online data is everything. You need to protect it with whatever tools you have.

Similarly, getting yourself a VPN is as important as anything else in your life. A good VPN can protect your data, but downloading a VPN that tracks your information, is as horrible it can get.

The key points highlighted in this guide is for your protection. Follow them and test these VPNs based on their perimeters and surely you’ll have a winner.

To choose the right VPN, you must follow these guidelines and you won’t have any regrets.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: