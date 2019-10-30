Do you use any of these super common passwords?

As we are all pretty much aware of by now, password leaks and security breaches are unfortunately a typical occurrence these days, but why make it easier for the bad guys to steal your data? A recently published report sheds some light on some of the most typical (and quite frankly, easy to guess) passwords used by citizens in the UK.

The list, created by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, has been made public in order to encourage users to change these dangerously simple passwords.

There are several ways to check if your email has been hacked, but prevention is always better than the cure. If you want good advice, then it’s best not to use the same password for multiple accounts and not to tell friends and family (only if you really trust them!).

Choosing long, complex passwords with (but sequential) numbers, special characters, and use of upper and lower case letters will always be the recommended course of action.

However, it appears hundreds of thousands of people didn’t get that memo, as demonstrated by some of the most commonly used passwords below.

‘123456’ – Does seem hard to believe, but 23.2 million accounts were found with this password. To feel slightly more secure, 7.7 million actually tried a bit harder and went for ‘123456789’. Similarly, ‘111111’ was found to be used 3.1 million times.

– Does seem hard to believe, but 23.2 million accounts were found with this password. To feel slightly more secure, 7.7 million actually tried a bit harder and went for ‘123456789’. Similarly, ‘111111’ was found to be used 3.1 million times. ‘qwerty’ – Pretty much the above password but using the alphabet, this appears 3.8 million times.

– Pretty much the above password but using the alphabet, this appears 3.8 million times. ‘password’ – That’s right, the password for 3.6 million users was simply ‘password’.

– That’s right, the password for 3.6 million users was simply ‘password’. ‘myspace1’ – Clearly, 735,980 Millennials went for the once-popular social media platform to help secure their accounts. Not a smart move.

– Clearly, 735,980 Millennials went for the once-popular social media platform to help secure their accounts. Not a smart move. ‘ashley’ and ‘michael’ – both used over 400,000 times, with ‘daniel’, ‘jessica’ and ‘charlie’ used over 300,000 times. If a hacker already knew your first name and you used that as a password, then you’re just inviting someone to have easy access to your account.

– both used over 400,000 times, with ‘daniel’, ‘jessica’ and ‘charlie’ used over 300,000 times. If a hacker already knew your first name and you used that as a password, then you’re just inviting someone to have easy access to your account. ‘blink182′, ’eminem’, ‘slipknot’ and ‘metallica’ – Equally having a Millennial feel to it, these band passwords appeared well over 150,000 times.

– Equally having a Millennial feel to it, these band passwords appeared well over 150,000 times. ‘liverpool’ – Despite not having won the Premier League since 2001, Liverpool most used password in the English football club with 280,723 times, beating ‘chelsea’, ‘arsenal’, ‘manutd’ and ‘everton’ for the top spot.

To round out the list, some equally popular passwords revealed were ‘sunshine’, ‘princess’, ‘admin’ and ‘football’. To make it much harder for hackers to gain access to your account, a simple password like ‘princess’ can easily be changed into something much more complex, such as ‘Wh3reIzPr1nCe$$_P@aCh402!?!’.

If you have trouble remembering all the passwords for different accounts and don’t wish to write them down on paper, then it would be a good idea to use password managers. These are security tools that store your user names and passwords, so find a good one to do the hard work for you.

