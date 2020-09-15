Do your walls a favor and pick up this advanced stud finder for just $18

If you plan on mounting a TV to your wall or have any projects coming up that involve you making holes in your walls, do yourself a favor and take the guesswork out of it by picking up this stud finder. Right now it’s down to just $18 with code 2B8YY6U6 along with clipping the on-site coupon. It usually sells for $30.

This stud finder is capable of detecting pretty much anything behind your walls. This includes wood, beams, joists, ferrous metals, AC wires, and deeply embedded objects behind your floor, ceiling, wall. Pretty much everything you’d expect from a stud finder.

For $18, that’s a pretty good deal, especially seeing it usually sells for $40. Just be sure to use promo code 2B8YY6U6 at checkout and clipping the on-site coupon to see the discount. We’re not sure how long this code is valid for, so jump on this sooner than later.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.