Do yourself a favor and buy Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. It’s down to just $10 right now

UPDATE 11/30/2021 4:19 PM ET: Welp, Walmart pulled the deal too. This offer is no longer available. What a shame, this was a really good deal too.

UPDATE 11/30/2021 11:09 AM ET: It seems Amazon yanked the discount, they must have caught on to the price mistake. In any event, the deal is still up for grabs at Walmart.

Alright, we don’t know how Amazon and Walmart are getting away with this, but right now, they have a killer deal that gets you the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition for just $9.88. This game typically sells for $20. But realistically, as Josiah puts it, “that’s like $100 worth of game right there for $10.”

If you missed out on the action RPG Final Fantasy XIV when it was released, you have no excuse not to pick it up now. Join Noctis and his crew and enjoy the full game, a new dungeon, season pass content and more, for under $10. That’s a whole lot of game for not a lot of money.

There’s also a new first-person mode so that you can feel like you are truly in Eos, and there’s both new gear and new bosses to farm, as well. If you have been looking for a game to keep you busy through the cold months, this is it.

For less than $10, who’s going to complain, right? If you’re looking for a new game to add to your collection, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button because there’s no telling when these retailers decide to yank this deal away. Click the button below for more info.

