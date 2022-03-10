Does Apple’s Studio Display work with Windows PCs?

Earlier this week, Apple revealed its new Studio Display, a monitor with several features that were designed to be paired up with a Mac. But could you possibly use the Studio Display with your Windows PC?

Apple packed the Studio Display with features. There are three USB-C ports that you can use to connect the monitor to a computer, as well as passthrough charging for other devices. It also has a 6-speaker sound system and a 27-inch 5K Retina display.

It also features its own A13 Bionic chip, the same chip that’s in the iPhone 11 range. That seemingly allows the monitor to take advantage of software features, like Center Stage for the camera and Spatial Audio.

So what happens when you pair the Studio Display with a Windows PC?

Does Apple’s Studio Display work with Windows?

Short answer: Yes, mostly.

According to The Verge, an Apple spokesperson told the publication that the Studio Display should work fine with Windows. However, there will be some limitations to what the monitor is capable of when paired with a Windows PC.

First, the monitor won’t be able to take advantage of those special macOS features. Features like Spatial Audio, Center Stage, and Siri functionality won’t be available. The spokesperson says the speakers and webcam should work fine with Windows, but they won’t have those extra capabilities.

Additionally, the monitor’s resolution will be dependent on the device that it connects to. The Studio Display uses a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for its display. And not many devices are capable of outputting 5K resolution through USB-C.

Other than that, the Studio Display should work perfectly fine with Windows. Obviously, Apple designed the Studio Display for Mac and will only reach its full potential when paired with an Apple computer.

Still, it’s nice to know that you will be able to pair the monitor up with a Windows PC in a pinch.

