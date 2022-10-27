Does the Pixel 7 have a headphone jack?

It’s no secret that many smartphones have done away with the headphone jack, but what about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

These smartphones are Google’s flagship phones for 2022. They both include an upgraded Tensor G2 chip for better performance and improved cameras.

And, of course, Google also has the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds Pro, true wireless earbuds that work great with Pixel phones. So did Google leave the headphone off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have headphone jacks?

Short answer: No

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro skip the headphone jack. This has become a common theme as phones get thinner and wireless earbuds continue to become more popular.

Image: Google

So if you want to connect a pair of earbuds to your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, your best option is to go with some wireless earbuds. You can check out some of our favorites here.

There is another option if you still prefer to use a pair of wired earbuds. You can get a USB-C adapter that lets you plug in wired earbuds.

But this does take up the charging port on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. So you can’t charge your phone while listening with wired earbuds. Or can you?

It looks like headphone jacks on smartphones are likely a thing of the past. Your best option for listening with headphones on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is to get yourself a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.