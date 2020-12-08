Domino’s is giving people a free 30-day trial to a movie streaming service if they order online

In what continues to be the strangest timeline, Domino’s is going to give people free 30-day trials to EPIX NOW. This means that if you order your pizza online you’ll have a chance to snag the deal.

The best part? This deal doesn’t require any payment information, meaning that after your 30-day EPIX NOW trial is over, it’s over and you won’t be charged $5.99 for another month because you forgot to cancel yet another subscription. The offer is available until April 11, 2021.

Domino’s will make sure people see the deal, with offer links being presented on the order confirmation page, in the confirmation email, and on the pizza tracker page. With more people spending time at home and exhausting their streaming options, having yet another option is always nice – especially one that is free.

EPIX NOW includes a bunch of originals like Pennyworth and War of the Worlds, as well as movies like American Ultra, Creed II, The Expendables, select James Bonds movies, and more.

While the selection might not be as robust as something like Netflix or HBO Max, you’re already ordering pizza online, so might as well get some free entertainment to go with it.

What do you think? Plan on snagging this deal from Domino’s and EPIX? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

