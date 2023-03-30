Don’t expect to see Apple’s AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023

Rumor has it that Apple’s AR/VR headset could be delayed, and it’s all because it’s struggling to find that “iPhone moment.”

With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, starting on June 5, Apple fans are buzzing with anticipation over the possible launch of the long-awaited headset.

However, a recent tweet from top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo might damper those hopes.

Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23,“ Kuo writes in his tweet. “The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects. Furthermore, due to the delay in mass production for assembly, the shipment forecast this year is only 200,000 to 300,000 units, lower than the market consensus of 500,000 units or more.

According to Kuo, Apple’s mixed reality headset could face a 1-2 month delay in mass production.

Why? Well, it seems Apple isn’t convinced the headset’s announcement will create the same jaw-dropping response the iPhone did back in 2007.

It’s a tough act to follow, and it doesn’t help that the headset’s price tag is rumored to be around $3,000 to $4,000.

Is Apple afraid its upcoming headset will flop?

Feature Details Name Reality Pro or Reality One Price Expected to start at around $3,000 Launch Date TBD, but rumors suggest a WWDC announcement Announcement Date WWDC 2023, but we also heard that in 2022 Operating System ‘xrOS‘ Features Mixed reality headset that melds augmented and virtual reality Apps None currently, but reports suggest it to have third-party app capabilities Battery Life Requires external battery that needs replacing every few hours Design Some testers have deemed it uncomfortable Media Content Expected to launch with limited content Sales Apple hopes to sell about a million units in the first year Future Models Lower-priced and higher-performing models are in the works for future release Potential Revenue Could generate up to $3 billion in revenue in the first year

Kuo’s tweet also points to other reasons for Apple’s lack of optimism, like the economic downturn, hardware spec compromises, concerns about the ecosystem and applications, and of course, that hefty price tag.

In recent weeks, recent reports via Bloomberg and the New York Times claim Apple’s mixed reality headset, potentially named Reality Pro, isn’t quite up to Apple’s notoriously high standards.

For example, some insiders say it’s too bulky and heavy for the company’s liking. Additionally, it suffers from poor battery life, reports claim.

All roads lead to WWDC 2023

Despite these setbacks, Apple’s headset is still worth watching. After all, it’s Apple’s first foray into a new product category since the Apple Watch.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for updates as WWDC 2023 approaches, and stay tuned to see if the headset will make a splash or sink under the weight of its own hype.

