Dreo’s Black Friday deals cover every corner of your home

There’s a gaggle of football fans cheering in the living room, a team of aunties collaborating in the kitchen, and a cousin or sibling making mischief in every single bedroom in the house. When relatives appear in every nook and cranny it must be the holiday season! Do you already know what you’ll be putting under the tree as your relatives begin to deck the halls this Winter?

Why not deck the halls yourself with Dreo’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its entire line of appliances? Whether you’re seeking high-tech tools for the kitchen or cozy space heaters for the bedroom, there is a deal that will add something to your festive atmosphere. You’ll save money as your loved ones cool down, warm up, and whip up a cheerful holiday feast – all thanks to your thoughtful, functional gifts!

Black Friday begins on November 26th, 2021, but it’s not too soon to get your shopping list ready to go. These prices won’t last, so take advantage of these generous discounts while you can. Keep reading to discover this year’s stellar deals on Dreo products for every room in your ho-ho-home!

Best Dreo Deals for the Kitchen

Many of our favorite holiday traditions begin in the kitchen. This time of year is known for the smell of holiday baking and the joy of helping prepare a big holiday feast! You can get a deal on both the Dreo Air Fryer and the Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max before it’s time to roast the chestnuts!

Dreo Air Fryer 100℉ to 450℉, 4 Quart

Image: KnowTechie

If you’ve heard a family member muttering under their breath about how badly they’d like an air fryer, this is the time to take the hint! The Dreo Air Fryer boasts the following fantastic features:

100℉-450℉ Wide Temperature Range

Compact Design

Less to no oil

9 Functions

Recipe book included

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Air Fryer 100℉ to 450℉, 4 Qt 11/22 – 12/5. Get cooking today!

Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max

Image: KnowTechie

If you have a relative who is already in love with their air fryer, the Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max will become the upgrade that they won’t stop talking about! The Pro Max takes cooking to the next level with these advanced features:

Smart temperature control system

Cuts 30% off cooking time

100℉ to 450℉, 5 cooking modes, and 6 presets

Transparent viewing window

Insulated basket and non-stick plate

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max 11/22 – 12/5. I can smell the difference already!

Best Dreo Deals for Bedrooms

Once the first snow begins to fall on the evergreens, you know that warmer weather is on its way. Why not look ahead to sunnier days by putting a high-tech tower fan on the Christmas list? Two of Dreo’s tower fans will be part of our Black Friday promotion and can cool you down if you work up a sweat while wrapping gifts this year!

Dreo Tower Fan With Remote

Image: KnowTechie

Who wants to get out of bed to adjust the fan in the middle of the night? Your friends will love adjusting their fan from the comfort of their bed, as well as these fantastic features:

90° angle oscillation

6 wind speeds and 3 modes

Large LED display and customized smart controls

Sleep mode and auto mode

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Tower Fan With Remote 11/22 – 12/5. What’s cooler than that?

Dreo Tower Fan With Remote, 90° Oscillating Bladeless Fan

If you have little elves running about the house, you’ll all sleep easier with the addition of our bladeless fan. In addition to added safety, you’ll fall in love with these magical features:

90° angle oscillation

Compact, space-saving design

Wireless remote control

Engineered for ultra-quiet and smoothing oscillation

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Tower Fan With Remote, 90° Oscillating Bladeless Fan 11/22 – 12/5. Summer will be here before you know it!

Best Dreo Deals for Living Spaces

You spend so many Winter nights curled up under blankets, watching this year’s crop of holiday specials in the living room or den. Why not turn your Winter movie marathon into a luxury experience by adding one of Dreo’s space heaters? You can save big on one of four heaters to keep the whole family toasty during the first snow day of the school year!

Dreo Space Heater – 70° Oscillating Portable Heater

Image: Dreo

Do you need to warm up a crowd after a long day of building snowmen? Why not surprise your shivering snow angels with the heater that you can bring anywhere? You can look forward to these sparkling features:

Advanced PTC ceramic heating

Adjustable digital thermostat

DC motor and a 9-blade fan

Noise level down to 40dB

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Space Heater – 70° Oscillating Portable Heater 11/22 – 12/5. Your snuggle session begins now!

Dreo 24″ Space Heater

Get your hands on the year’s best deal on a heater that can warm up a whole room! Bare feet will stay toasty as you open every single gift under the tree! In addition to helping you make warm memories, the heater features:

Delivers warmth at the speed of 10 ft/s. 70°

2S Rapid Heating

Made of V0 flame retardant materials

Smart ECO mode

You can receive 15% off the Dreo 24″ Space Heater 11/22 – 12/5. Start making the cocoa now!

Dreo Space Heater for Indoor Use

If hot cocoa isn’t enough to put the feeling back into your fingers, Dreo’s indoor space heater will definitely help! Your rosy-cheeked recipients will adore these features:

ETL-Certified Safety

Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating

12% quieter than traditional electric heaters

A lifespan of over 750,000 cycles

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Space Heater for Indoor Use from 11/22 – 12/5. You don’t want this deal to melt away!

Dreo Radiator Heater, 2021 Upgrade

Image: KnowTechie

Do you remember hanging your wet mittens on a chunky, clunky radiator after playing in the snow? The old radiator has received a major upgrade, and today’s mittens don’t stand a chance! You will perk right up when you see the following features

Up to 300 sq.ft.

225 mm larger spindle-shaped openings

30% less hot to the touch than most oil heaters

Smart ECO mode

You can receive 15% off the Dreo Radiator Heater, 2021 Upgrade 11/22 – 12/5. Warm memories are on their way!

Deck Your Halls With Dreo Appliances!

Can you already smell the crisp and hearty side dishes prepared in your new Dreo air fryer? Are you already looking forward to warm summer nights with your Dreo fan oscillating at your side? Your wish list can transform into your reality when you jump on any one of these incredible Dreo Deals this Black Friday!

These prices won’t last, so make sure to browse their full selection of Dreo Company products on Amazon. There is nothing better than finding an appliance under the tree that you know will improve your life long after Santa has taken his leave. We expect these products to sell quickly so get ready to fill your cart this Black Friday.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide as our 2021 Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.