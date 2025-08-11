Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Dualite, a SaaS startup founded by 24-year-old Rohan Singhvi and his team, is making waves with Alpha, an AI-powered frontend engineer designed to bridge the gap between design and code for SaaS teams, agencies, and developers.

Born from the frustration of moving designs from Figma into working code, Rohan and co-founder Prahar started by building a Figma-to-code plugin that caught the attention of yours truly, and the rest of the design world—one reel from a Ukrainian UI/UX influencer pulled in over two million views.

But the team wasn’t content to stop at a plugin. “The value prop of Figma to code being just as a plug-in was truly not fulfilling and not solving in depth,” Rohan told us from his hometown in Rajasthan, India.

Image: KnowTechie

The real leap came when advances in AI allowed them to build Alpha: a secure, customizable AI developer that generates production-ready code, integrates with APIs, and keeps all your data on your own server.

Alpha’s core mission is to empower software teams to build with impact, not just speed. “As tech is evolving and people are able to build more and more products, they’re caring less and less about the customers and the end persona,” Rohan said.

“We want people to build with impact and build with real value.” Alpha isn’t about churning out prototypes; it’s about building real solutions, used by customers ranging from agencies working on parking kiosks and health trackers to India’s edtech unicorn, Physics Wallah.

Image: KnowTechie

Unlike many “AI builder” tools, Dualite is laser-focused on security and developer experience. Rohan explained, “None of your data is going to us.

Even if you put an API key today with Alpha, we literally force you manually to put that API key… so that you know where you are putting your sensitive data.”

This “friction” is by design: “It’s a slower way. It is more friction in a way, but it is important for a scalable and a stable and a consistent solution.”

Alpha is aimed at developers who want control and visibility into what their AI is doing. A recent update even added an option to show “reasoning”—so users can see not just what Alpha is doing, but why.

“We want to position ourselves as people who actually understand code,” Rohan said. “Obviously everyone can use it, but we want to position ourselves as, uh, people who actually understand code.”

On the business side, Alpha offers a free tier with five messages and a $29/month unlimited plan with priority support. For enterprises, Dualite offers custom, on-premise deployments—“Own Your AI”—with even tighter data controls.

Image: KnowTechie

What’s next? The team is doubling down on frontend workflows and already supports intergrations with Netlify, Slack, and Jira for seamless integrations.

As Rohan puts it, “Once they have your designs, once they have your code, they have the entire context of the product… your coder just needs to verify when they’re pushing a merge. That’s as simple as it gets.”

To try Alpha, visit dualite.dev, sign up, and hit “Start Building.” Your data stays yours, and you can build the kind of software that matters, faster.

What’s your take on AI-powered development tools like Dualite’s Alpha? Are you tired of the endless back-and-forth between design mockups and functional code, or do you think there’s still value in the traditional development process?



