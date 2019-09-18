Durability is in and slofies are out for potential iPhone 11 users

Last week, Apple graced us with their iPhone 11 reveal along with some intriguing new features like a dual-lens camera, an A13 Bionic 7-nanometer chip (the fastest on the market), a one-hour extension to battery life and a few more.

While all of these features are pretty darn cool, results from a recent Pollfish survey say they’re not what users are looking forward to the most. Above all, it’s improved durability and water resistance.

It makes sense. Accidentally shattering your screen or exposing it to water is every iPhone user’s worst nightmare. It means a trip to the Apple Store and potentially sending it out for repair or having to purchase a new phone entirely.

We can hope that these incidents will decline a bit now that the iPhone 11 is equipped with the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and an extra meter deep of water resistance compared to the iPhone X . This doesn’t mean you should go swinging it around carelessly, but perhaps you’ll have some extra peace of mind when it slips out of your pocket and drops face down on the floor. I’d love to see some live drop tests on this one.

There’s one other feature we have to talk about before signing off — the slofie. Since apparently simple selfies and interactive face filters weren’t enough, now you can share them in slow-motion with your friends.

According to the same survey, a significant percentage finds the slofie just unnecessary. But, people did laugh at Animoji’s when they were revealed too. I’m sure our social media feeds will be full of slofies on September 20th when the iPhone 11 finally hits the user’s hands.

