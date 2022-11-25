This excellent starter drone is down to $25 for Black Friday

Drones can be a great holiday gift for those who like a little adventure. But you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to get your foot in the door of the drone world.

Right now, to celebrate Black Friday, Eccomum is offering a nice discount on its S68 RC drone, knocking the price down to just $25.99.

The Eccomum S68 RC drone features a 650mAh lithium battery for 15 minutes of total flight time on a full battery. It comes with a 4K camera for a more immersive experience.

Plus, you can use that camera to take selfies or videos of yourself using various gestures. The smart camera recognizes your movements and responds accordingly.

With a maximum range of around 100m and a top speed of 10 Km/h this is a perfect drone for kids looking to try their hands at remote control flying.

If you’ve been looking for an entry-level drone at a good price, look no further. The Eccomum S68 is on sale right now for just $25.99. Check below for more information.

