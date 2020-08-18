Edu Pruni: Achieving business success on social media

The formula for business success today lies in knowing how to manage and combine business with social networks. Companies are looking to reach more people and turn them into potential customers, so they turn to experts or influencers and use them as their ambassadors. But this is not always the best way, which is why Edu Pruni has chosen the perfect combination.

Mixing his business with his brand in social networks has served as the best engine for his success. There is no doubt that this is the best way to do it because there are no problems with incompatible values. What has always been the main problem of companies looking for external ambassadors.

Edu Pruni gradually became a recognized personality on Instagram. Today he has nearly half a million followers and uses his image to boost his business, so he considers himself an entrepreneur and an influencer. His passion for social networks was born when he started in the world of modeling. Due to constant travel, he published photographs of spectacular landscapes, which began to please people and grew.

He would soon realize that combining his passions was a source of growth, so his publications began to vary from cars, beautiful landscapes, and documentation of his activities. This attracted a much larger audience, positioning him as a celebrity in his country.

The Best Results Come from Working With Passion

In his short but fruitful career as a model, entrepreneur, and influencer, Edu has learned that all work done with passion gives the best results. Getting to where he is today has taken him a lot of effort, but it is something he is proud of. He also believes that for things to turn out the way he wants, he is always well committed to each project.

The success of his restaurant chain is thanks to his drive and understanding that the power of his brand works as a motor. For this reason, he works with passion every day because, at his young age, he still has a lot to achieve, and he is convinced that to accomplish everything, he just has to give his best and always apply passion to his projects.

This way of seeing things, which has become a way of life for Edu, can work for you too. To a great extent, that also motivates this young entrepreneur and influencer to be able to impact positively on the lives of others. Although he knows that, to achieve this, he must continue to work harder because he is convinced that he can improve and much more.

A Powerful Mindset For Success

Success doesn’t have just one ingredient. Edu knows that well, so another of his great tips for new entrepreneurs is to cultivate a dominant mentality. When you want to reach your goals, you are going to go through a difficult path, and if you are not prepared, you are going to take many blows that will leave you on the floor if you do not have a strong mind.

Every mistake Pruni made in his career he used it as a learning experience and for his growth. He considers himself to be a very persistent person who, despite the falls he may have, always gets up to keep going. The important thing about mistakes is that you don’t make them again, that you know that that decision or strategy didn’t work for you, and you have to try another one.

A mistake is not the end of the road, it is only the beginning, and you must face it as such. That’s when you need a powerful mentality, as defined by Edu Pruni.

The Best of Both Worlds, The Key to Your Success

Many think that an influencer cannot be an entrepreneur and vice versa. That is wrong. If you have the skills, you can succeed in both worlds. A living example of this is Edu, who began to make an impact on networks at a very young age, becoming an influencer.

Today he is an entrepreneur who owns a successful restaurant chain, and he uses his other facet to give the necessary boost to his business. As we have already mentioned, Edu achieved the perfect formula for success, both in business and in the networks.

Conveying what can be achieved is part of his life, bringing that message of inspiration and success to the world makes him get up every day to keep working.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: