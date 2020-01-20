Electronic signature: The best 4 ways to use it

If you have ever signed some documents using an e-signature, then you sure can tell how easy and convenient it can be when it comes to giving your consent to a document.

Like you can rightly tell, many businesses today are now adopting this method of signing documents since it potentially helps in speeding up some processes with a high level of security to documents and information.

In recent times, most companies need to carry out some administrative activities, which demands that they obtain a digital certificate. Because of this, different companies, both national and multinationals are now opting for the use of e-signature for a more convenient way of completing transactions, and now that there is free electronic signature, the move is getting even more intense.

What Is an Electronic Signature?

Are you wondering what an e-signature is? The answer is as simple as the name suggests. With e-signatures, people can append their signature on a document in a digitalized manner that provides some high level of security.

With this, there is a high level of convenience in using the e-signature since a person doesn’t have to be around in person before he can have a document signed.

Sadly, many businesses are yet to adopt this new and very convenient method of getting things done. So, in case you or your business belongs to this group of people, here are four core uses of the e-signature you can adopt for maximum benefits.

Four Basic Ways To Use the Electronic Signature

#1: Email Signatures

In most cases, signatures on Emails are only the contact information about the sender. However, you can as well use the e-signature to sign any document you are sending out, be it from Yahoo mail, Gmail, or even Microsoft Outlook.

Well, you may cut in, “why is it important to add an e-signature to mails sent out?” The reason for this is very simple and very reasonable.

First, an e-signature on an email is a good way to add some level of security to the emails you send out. With this, recipients of your email can be sure that such emails are actually coming from you.

Well, this is not a call to use e-signature on any mail you are sending out, but it can be a way of showing confidential/security-conscious individuals that you also place so much value on the confidentiality and security of information.

#2: Electronic Invoicing

With e-signature, many businesses with an electronic certificate can now sign electronic invoices without hassles.

With this, you can tell that auditing in your business will surely take a new shape since everything both online and offline will be well accounted for.

Besides the use of e-signature for accounting purposes in your business, with an e-signature, you can stretch the tentacles of your business to a wider coverage area with other civic offices and businesses.

More so, with an e-signature, you can easily send electronic invoices in a faster, convenient and safer way, especially when compared to the conventional paper invoices.

#3: Data Encryption using Electronic Signatures

With the current rise in cyber threats who are constantly on the search for preys, the encryption of your document using e-signatures can be a potential means of securing your information.

Basically, this helps you to give your clients and business associates the impression that information and documents sent by you must be encrypted with a seal of your e-signature.

#4: Co-Signing of Documents with Many Participants

Another amazing way to use the e-signature tool is in the co-signing of documents by co-signatories who are currently not disposed to append their signature in person.

For instance, where all the members of an organization have to sign in the consent of a meeting held together, signing electronically can help busy and unavailable members to append their signature in line with what is required of their organization’s bylaws.

With this, each member of the organization can validate the e-signature of the previous signatory before appending his own. This builds credibility and the confidentiality of information within a close circle of people.

Bottom Line

Electronic signatures have come as a potential way to build credibility as well as keeping information away from unauthorized persons.

Beyond the use of e-signature to speed up business transactions in the business circle, e-signature also has other amazing functions such as serving as a means whereby people encrypt their documents from replication by cybercriminals.

So, in case your business is yet to key into the enormous benefits of this amazing tool, the various uses of the e-signature tools as seen in this article should give you reasons to adopt it as a convenient and safer way of handling documents and information.

