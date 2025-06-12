Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Tentative Launch: Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to start its limited robotaxi service on June 22, 2025 .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to start its . Initial Rollout: The service will debut in Austin, Texas, Tesla’s home base and a key testing ground for the technology.

Move over, cowboy boots—Austin’s about to get a new status symbol cruising down South Congress: a steering-wheel-free Tesla.

During a not-so-casual exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk declared that June 22 is the “tentative” kickoff date for the first public Tesla robotaxi rides in the Texas capital.

What’s a Tesla Robotaxi?

The Robotaxi is Tesla’s upcoming autonomous ride-hailing service, designed to operate self-driving electric vehicles without human drivers. The goal is to provide a fully automated transportation network, leveraging Tesla’s advancements in Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.



As first reported by Teslarati, the initial pilot will launch in Austin, with Tesla already listed as an official autonomous vehicle operator on the city’s website, placing the company in the “Testing” phase.

Musk noted they’re “being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.”

Here’s how it works

The service will lean on Tesla’s advanced Full Self-Driving technology, a camera-based system that focuses on vision and neural networks.

The first Tesla robotaxi was already spotted in Austin. It was clearly marked with “Robotaxi” inscribed on its side and notably without anyone in the driver’s seat, though someone appeared to be in the passenger seat during testing.

Under the Hood

Exterior cameras with 360° coverage

Custom self-driving computer

Advanced battery cells for extended range

Real-time fleet learning capabilities

Features and Technology

The robotaxi is expected to operate at Level 4 autonomy , meaning it can handle most driving situations without human intervention.

, meaning it can handle most driving situations without human intervention. Rumored features include a removable steering wheel , automatic sliding doors , and potential for rapid battery swaps (charging in about 3 minutes)

, , and potential for (charging in about 3 minutes) Tesla aims for a vehicle designed specifically for ride-sharing, optimized for comfort and efficiency.

Red Tape, Green Lights

According to Teslarati, Austin has already listed Tesla as an official autonomous vehicle operator, marking a significant step forward for Tesla’s autonomous ambitions in the Texas capital, where the company will compete with established players like Alphabet’s Waymo.

The city’s embrace of autonomous technology aligns with Texas’s generally supportive stance toward innovation, making Austin an ideal testing ground for Tesla’s robotaxi service.

Why You Should Care (Even If You Don’t Live in ATX)

If Tesla nails this, expect similar rollouts in other tech-friendly cities across the country.

A successful launch could significantly impact autonomous vehicle valuations and related investments.

The shift to autonomous electric vehicles could reduce emissions but increase demand on the Texas power grid.

The Road Ahead

While specific pricing details haven’t been officially announced, the robotaxi service represents Tesla’s bold move into the ride-hailing market.

According to Business Insider, Musk has also revealed that the first Tesla that drives itself “from factory end of line all the way to a customer house” is scheduled for June 28, further highlighting the company’s autonomous vehicle timeline.

Bottom line: June 22 could be just another Texas Saturday—or the day Austin trades its live music heritage for the hum of electric motors and the occasional synthesized “Howdy.”

As the city known for blending the old with the new, this next technological chapter seems fitting for the Texas capital, which is home to iconic establishments like Allens Boots and now, potentially, driverless Teslas.

Saddle up; the algorithm is in the driver’s seat now.

What do you think about Austin becoming the testing ground for Tesla’s first public robotaxi rides? Let us know in the comments below.

