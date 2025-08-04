Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

If you’re already deep in the AI rabbit hole, you’ve probably seen the tweets: “Grok Imagine just made my cat a superhero!” or “Finally made my first cursed video with Grok—blame Musk!”

That’s because xAI—the company helmed by Elon Musk—just rolled out a flashy update to their Grok app called Grok Imagine.

It’s a tool that lets you whip up AI-generated images and turn them into short, sometimes weirdly captivating videos—right on your phone.

Let’s break down what it is, how to use it, and where it stands in the fast-moving world of AI video generators.

Grok Imagine lets me create exactly what i want, as fast as i want, as many times as i want



all other video generation models are officially dead pic.twitter.com/z1dNOhUnWE — Toony (@toony_toons) August 3, 2025

What Is Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine is available in the Grok iOS and Android apps (though Android access is currently limited to “Heavy” users).

It’s xAI’s answer to the likes of Midjourney’s video tools, Google’s Veo, and OpenAI’s Sora—all of which let you turn text prompts into visual content.

But Grok Imagine goes a step further with its meme-friendly, anything-goes vibe. According to TechCrunch, it even allows for NSFW content, which Musk himself hyped as a feature, not a bug.

Grok Imagine should get better almost every day.



Make sure to download the latest @Grok app, as we have an improved build every few days. https://t.co/MGZtdMx26o — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2025

How to Access Grok Imagine

Download or update the Grok app on iOS or Android. Open the app. At the top, you’ll see two tabs: “Ask” and “Imagine.” Tap “Imagine” or the “Create Image” button to enter the magic zone. If you’re on Android, make sure you’re a SuperGrok Heavy subscriber. iOS users need to be Heavy or Premium+ subscribers.

Making AI Images with Grok Imagine

Type in a prompt (as wild or as tame as you want—Grok doesn’t judge), upload an image, or hit the “Speak” button and let your voice be the prompt. Wait a few seconds. Grok will spit out images and variations. Keep scrolling, and it’ll continue to generate more. See something you like? Tap to share or download.

“Grok Imagine is insanely fast,” tweeted one user. “It turns your imagination into videos with sound in under 30 seconds.” Grok Imagine is insanely fast.



It turns your imagination into videos with sound in under 30 seconds. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/AKn14GacuZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2025

Turning Images into Videos (with Sound!)

Tap on any image you’ve made in Grok Imagine. Hit “Make video.” You’ll get options: Custom, Spicy, Fun, or Normal. (No, really—try ‘Spicy’ for meme chaos.) Wait a few seconds. Your video will automatically generate and appear in the app, complete with sound effects or music.

Upload Your Own Images for Video Generation

Want to animate your own photos? Tap the photo icon with a plus sign at the bottom of the app, upload your pic, and Grok Imagine will do the rest. No advanced editing skills required—just vibes and a little patience.

What’s the Catch?

Grok Imagine’s biggest flex is its speed and meme potential, but pundits have flagged the lack of standard safeguards—meaning, yes, you might stumble into some ethically questionable territory if you’re not careful.

According to TechCrunch, Grok Imagine is light on content filters compared to competitors like OpenAI and Google. That’s part of the draw, but it’s also a risk.

Using voice with Grok 4 imagine is an insane experience. The meme game will never be the same. You need to get Grok Heavy now. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fpJIJ3fTZn — Tetsuo (@tetsuoai) August 2, 2025

How Does Grok Imagine Stack Up?

I personally found Grok Imagine to be super easy to use, although it lags behind in realism and safety compared to Sora and Veo. But if you just want to make memes, weird videos, or flex on your group chat, it’s hard to beat for sheer speed and fun.

According to Rundown AI, it’s “ultra-fast” and “native sound” is a nice touch. Musk claims it’ll get smarter “almost every day.”

https://twitter.com/veteranbv/status/1952370678897791391

Final Thoughts

Grok Imagine isn’t trying to be the most responsible AI video tool—it’s trying to be the wildest and most fun.

If you want guardrails and corporate polish, you might be better off with Veo or Sora. But if you want to get weird, make memes, and maybe annoy your boss, Grok Imagine is your new toy.

Ready to try? You’ll need a subscription, but the meme potential is almost worth the price of admission. Grok Premium+ (which gives you full access to Grok Imagine and other advanced features) costs $40 per month in the U.S.

Is this wild, unfiltered approach to AI image and video generation exactly what you’ve been waiting for—or is it a step too far? We want to hear what you think! Drop your thoughts in the comments below, or join the conversation with us on Facebook or Twitter.

