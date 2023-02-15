Elon Musk wants to lead Twitter until the end of 2023

Elon Musk says he will likely continue in his role as Twitter CEO until the end of 2023, when he may find a replacement.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk touched on his continued involvement at Twitter. The billionaire bought the social platform in October of last year.

Since then, Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been spending a lot of time at Twitter HQ. That’s something he says he wants to change once the platform is in “stable condition.”

“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said at the Summit. “I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company.”

Musk originally said that he would appoint another CEO on his own Twitter page.

The eccentric billionaire held a poll where a majority of users voted for him to step down. He promised to abide by the results of the poll.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Since taking over, Elon Musk has made some aggressive changes at Twitter. He started by firing a bunch of employees and reworking Twitter Blue to let people pay for verification.

His goal is to help create more revenue streams for the company. He’s still got a long way to go, as very few users are paying for Twitter Blue.

Many investors are concerned with the time Musk is spending on Twitter. Tesla shares crashed hard last year, though it has rebounded quite a bit in the last couple of months.

We’ll see if Musk truly steps down by the end of the year, as he says. Though, we know he’s not always great with deadlines.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: