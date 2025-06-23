Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Does your current webcam lack in quality and features? Well, do we have the ideal solution for you! The $159.99 EMEET PIXY webcam is here and is vying for a place atop your monitor or on your desk.

Wanna know more about why this awesome little cam is set to kick other webcam brands to the curb? Sure thing… just read on!

EMEET PIXY AI PTZ 4K Webcam 4.5 $159.99 Quick Verdict: A premium webcam experience at a competitive $159.99. It delivers excellent 4K video quality, lightning-fast 0.2s focus, and smooth AI tracking. Pros: Excellent video quality

Excellent video quality Fantastic audio quality

Fantastic audio quality Competitively priced

Competitively priced Smooth and responsive operation

Smooth and responsive operation Great app Cons: Zoom only available in 1080p at 30FPS Check Availability

In the box

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

I mean, what do you think you’ll find in the box? You get the following:

EMEET PIXY 4K PTZ webcam

Monitor mount

1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-A adapter

Product literature

Just plug it into your computer and you’re good to start!

Take a tour around the PIXY

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

OK so what does the EMEET PIXY look like? Well, it looks largely like a little black webcam, although it reminds me a little of Astro Bot, with the dual lenses looking like eyes.

If you’ve seen a PTZ camera before, then you’ll recognise the form factor here. There is a stumpy cylindrical base which contains the motor and so on for moving the camera around the vertical axis, as well as the USB-C I/O.

There is also a threaded hole on the bottom of the base unit for attaching the mounting bracket.

Above the base is a neck unit with a gimbal attached to the top, which in turn suspends the dual lens camera unit and allows it to rotate around the horizontal axis.

Dimensions are 56 x 43 mm, and it weighs a mere 120g, so hardly a bezel-buckling weight by any stretch of the imagination.

That is what the device looks like. Now let’s look at those specs.

Speccy Two Eyes

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The dual-lens PIXY is actually a very well specced-out cam. It easily competes with its peers like similar models from OBSBOT and Insta360.

It even outstrips them in some respects when comparing equivalent models. That insane focus speed is the super-stat here, though. At 0.2 seconds it is the fastest focus in its class.

Also, lets not forget that the sensor is a nifty Sony 1/2.55” job, which is a sensor you’ll find in a lot of premium models, making the PIXY a premium device, too.

Anyway, lets tabulate those stats:

Sensor Size Sony 1/2.55” Image Sensor Video Resolution Up to 3840*2160@30FPS Video Coding Format MJPEG, YUY2 Aperture F/1.8 Field of View 73° Digital Zoom 1.5x (Unavailable under 1080P60FPS & 4K resolution) Focus Type Autofocus Focus Technology BlinkFocus: Pro Dual Camera Autofocus Technology Microphone 3-Mic Array Microphone Technology AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Audio Modes Live Mode

Noise Canceling Mode

Original Sound Mode Gimbal 2-Axis (Pan & Tilt) Mechanical Range Pan: ±155° (310°)

Tilt: ±90° (180°) Connectivity USB-C to USB-C With a USB-C to USB-A adapter Mount 1/4” Threaded Hole Dimension (W x H x D) 56*43*22mm±1mm Weight 120±5g

Insanely simple setting-up

To be honest, there’s not a lot to say here. First, you’ll need to download the EMEET Studio software (available on the official EMEET site).

Install that, and you’re (almost) good to go! Note that it is available for both Windows and Mac devices.

All you need to do now is place the PIXY on your desk, or mount it to your monitor, throw the USB-C cable into the back and it’ll power up straight away. There… easy!

An excellent webcam in every way

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

I will start by saying that prior to the EMEET PIXY I was using a NEXIGO 2K webcam, and the step up in quality is significant. As mentioned above, the PIXY is a premium device, and you can tell.

The software is very easy to use. It boasts multiple options for manual control of the webcam when you’re using Standard (non-AI tracking) mode.

Controls for panning, tilting, and zooming are present, along with multiple video and microphone modes, several effects, filters and the like. These features all work really well.

You also have a single gesture control, which enables you to toggle between standard and tracking modes. You just show the camera the palm of your hand and it will switch modes straight away.

This is simple and effective, and I never encountered an issue switching between these modes.

With the PIXY, the AI tracking is superb. It is quick and responsive when in operation, tracking movements without a hitch.

For content creators who like to be a little more animated than sitting in their gaming chair, this is a real boon, and again goes toe-to-toe with competing brands.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

In general terms, the PIXY provides excellent image quality. It should do; that Sony sensor I mentioned earlier is considered a workhorse in webcam terms, and it proves to be such here.

Video quality is sumptuous, and streaming video is detailed and crystal clear.

The camera has several focus modes, as I said, and these are suited to a wealth of uses and scenarios. The camera can focus on a selected area, a human face, or the center of the shot.

So, whatever you might need to use the webcam for, the focus options should have you covered.

The quality of the PIXY’s triple mic setup is great, too. My colleagues could all hear me in crystal clarity when we were on video calls and so on. Likewise, audio in your video recordings sounds great.

The camera even has multiple audio capture modes suited again to a range of usage scenarios; Live Mode, Noise Cancelling Mode, and Original Sound Mode.

My only gripe is the zoom mode. This is only available in 1080p video mode, which is a little disappointing as I would like to be able to zoom closer into my beautiful face so that my colleagues can see it in all its resplendent detail.

In short, if you were to ask me to recommend a webcam to you, I would not hesitate to recommend the EMEET PIXY 4K PTZ webcam.

You know what to do…

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Yep, grab your wallet and exchange money for EMEET’s new webcam. Suitable for all manner of users and uses, and producing high-quality video and audio, the EMEET PIXY is an incredibly competitive device and should take top spot on your shopping list if you’re seeking a new webcam.

Are you tired of blurry video calls and poor audio quality during important meetings? Have you struggled with webcams that can’t keep up with your movements or deliver professional-looking footage? The EMEET PIXY 4K PTZ webcam could transform your video experience. Share your webcam frustrations in the comments below or tell us via our Twitter or Facebook.

