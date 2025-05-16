Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Fortnite was on the verge of a major homecoming. That comeback lasted about five seconds.

After years locked out of the App Store, Epic Games finally had a plan to bring its battle royale juggernaut back to iPhones and iPads—not just in Europe, where new rules let outside app stores operate, but worldwide.

Right as Epic readied a simultaneous update for all platforms and prepped Fortnite’s long-awaited iOS return, Apple slammed the gates shut.

According to The Verge, Apple blocked Epic’s submission, making Fortnite unavailable everywhere on iOS, including the EU where it had briefly resurfaced through the Epic Games Store and alt marketplaces.

Even CNBC reports that Fortnite is now offline on iOS globally, after Apple’s last-minute move.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been airing his grievances all over X, accusing Apple of letting Fortnite clones thrive while the real thing gets locked out.

He claims Apple’s review process is “weaponized by senior management” and that the company is actively obstructing Fortnite’s return.

Sweeney insists Epic was trying to play by the rules, submitting simultaneous updates for all platforms, but Apple killed the move before it could happen, as reported by IGN.

Apple’s App Review team should be free to review all submitted apps promptly and accept or reject according to the plain language of their guidelines. App Review shouldn’t be weaponized by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech. https://t.co/VauHwntRNR — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 16, 2025

So why all the drama? It’s the same battle that’s been raging since 2020: Epic wants Fortnite on iOS without giving Apple a 30% cut of in-app sales.

This time, Apple didn’t just reject the comeback—they booted Fortnite off iPhones everywhere, leaving millions of players out in the cold.

TechCrunch points out that the standoff shows no sign of ending, with Apple and Epic still locked in a battle over control, money, and who gets to set the rules.

A brief history of the Apple and Epic Games Fortnite iOS beef

August 2020 Epic introduces direct payments in Fortnite, violating App Store rules. Apple removes the game globally. September 2021 Judge Rogers issues injunction allowing developers to link to external payment systems. Apple appeals. December 2021 Ninth Circuit grants partial stay on injunction while appeal proceeds. March 2024 Apple reinstates Fortnite in EU App Store due to DMA but imposes restrictive fees and terms. April 2025 Judge finds Apple in contempt for imposing 27% fee and misleading users; extends injunctions. May 2, 2025 Apple allows U.S. devs to include external payment links but plans to appeal. May 6, 2025 Apple files appeal against contempt ruling; referred for possible criminal contempt. May 9–16, 2025 Epic resubmits Fortnite; Apple blocks it globally, reigniting legal tensions.

If you’re wondering why Fortnite’s return to iOS fizzled, it wasn’t Epic pulling the plug to force Apple’s hand. It was Apple, standing firm, blocking the comeback at the finish line.

For now, the world’s biggest battle royale is still locked out of the world’s biggest app store. And the battle off the island looks just as fierce as anything in-game.

