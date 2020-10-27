Epson’s EpiqVision line is adding new projectors aimed directly at the streaming media market

We’re stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, while the pandemic rages on. Such is the nature of capitalism that it’s also never been a better time to release new entertainment options, like these new laser projectors from Epson.

Yes, we did say lasers, and everything’s better with lasers, right? The EpiqVision line is adding the Ultra LS300, Mini EF12, and Mini EF11; all of which is aimed firmly at the streaming media market, making it easy to get watching your favorite shows from providers such as HBO, Hulu, and Prime Video.

The EpiqVision Ultra LS300 smart streaming laser projector is the big daddy of the range, with an ultra-short-throw design that can be set up mere inches from your wall. Epson says it’s “very bright” and can make a virtual screen of up to 120-inches while staying crystal clear. Nice. Adding an Epson SilverFlex screen will make it rival traditional TV designs, as the screen rejects ambient light so you don’t get the washed-out look that most projectors suffer from.

The smaller models, the Mini EF12 and EF11 can throw images up to 150 inches and both are designed to be plug and play so you can stream as soon as it’s on and connected to WiFi. The EF12 has autofocus correction and inbuilt Android TV, so you don’t need another box to stream from. The EF11 has an HDMI port for connecting to external sources.

Epson didn’t leave sound quality out of the equation either, with the LS300 and EF12 coming with Yamaha sound that supports Dolby Audio. Both projectors take a 4K input, but the projected image is “full-HD, HDR”, which probably means 1080p. They’re all spendy though, as things with lasers do be like that. The LS300 is $1999, the EF 12 tips the scales at $999, and the EF11 is $799. Still, you’re not spending money on gas for your SUV, so why not?

What do you think? Are you interested in any of these projectors from Epson? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

