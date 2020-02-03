Esports and iGaming technology trends for 2020

Gambling keeps on getting more popular each year and now there is a vast choice of options that suit all types of gambler demands. The older generation is still playing classics such as poker, blackjack, and roulette but instead of visiting a land-based casino, most are now accessing through online platforms and mobile apps.

The younger generation, however, is turning their backs on the traditional classic games and instead prefer player vs player esports betting which is all about a player’s skill rather than luck. In this article, I will talk about the latest technology trends in the sector and the developments to look out for in 2020.

Mobile Casino Technology Trends 2020

Gaming apps dominate the mobile application stores and now billions around the world regularly play games on their mobile devices. When you visit the GooglePlay store you will discover a range of the latest new casinos where you can claim bonuses and play the best casino games.

There are dedicated apps for every type of game along with brand new concepts such as Pokemon Go that have been a huge success. In 2020 expect more virtual and augmented reality applications for a smartphone as more phone makers start to include this technology in their devices.

Blockchain Casino Technology Trends 2020

One thing that has been lacking since the inception of gambling is trust and countless times throughout history we have seen the house cheat gamblers out of money. Since the start of the internet revolution, it has led to many new ways for operators to manipulate and trick gamblers into losing money.

Blockchain technology is the solution to this problem as it makes it possible to provide complete trust by offering a decentralized platform that can not be altered and is not owned by any single party. For gambling, this is going to be vital moving the industry forward and already we are seeing players make the switch to this new form of gambling platform.

Esports Gaming Technology Trends 2020

The new generation of gamblers has been brought up playing console games on platforms such as PlayStation and Xbox. Thanks to advances in technology mean that now, players can compete against others around the world playing the latest games such as Call of Duty or FIFA. New blockchain-based platforms now make it possible for players to bet against one another or on a certain team or individual to win a match online. Esports is the fastest-growing sector and by the end of 2020, we will see even further growth which will make it into one of the most valuable in the world.

Final Thoughts

Technology is the driving force of the online casino and gambling sector. With 5G technology on the way along with smartphones advancing even further, it will enable us to expand to new record heights. For gamblers is great news as the vast competition will benefit the users as companies compete to offer punters the best chances to win and other rewards.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: