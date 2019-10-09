Essential has started teasing a phone that looks like a remote because reasons

Essential isn’t afraid to push the boundaries with its phones, but this new one is definitely… something.

Teased on Twitter by Essential founder Andy Rubin (Android co-founder and formerly at Google), the phone looks less like a smartphone and more like a smart remote. It’s thin, it’s shiny, and I’m honestly not sure how to feel about it.

Check out the Essential Project Gem phone

GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

In a series of tweets, Rubin shows off the phone’s interesting colors and very thin display. Obviously, it features a completely unique Android UI, as traditional layouts simply wouldn’t work on the device.

New UI for radically different formfactor pic.twitter.com/Es8hFrTuxx — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

Not much is known about the phone, but from images, we can see a camera on the back and what could possibly be a fingerprint reader below the camera. It will be interesting to see how things like Google Maps, Uber, and other standard smartphone apps function on this thin boi.

Not everyone is happy with this new phone, however, but much of that stems from reports of Rubin essentially being paid $90 million for allegedly coercing sex from an employee during his time at Google.

What do you think? Interested in this smartphone from Essential or is this a hard pass for you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

