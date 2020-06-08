Everything to know about the Viggo Series pod vape system launched by Vaper Empire

Vapes have seemingly replaced traditional cigarettes in the world that we are currently living in. People will shy away from taking a puff out of the tobacco rolls, but there are not many who will resist embracing the e-cigarettes. This change is all the way, very satisfying to look at because there is considerable research suggesting that vaping is way less harmful than smoking. So, it is good news that people are slowly but surely moving towards what current research suggests is a less dangerous if not a more healthy alternative, and the vapes, also known as e-cigs, are the reason for this change.

With that being said, allow us to introduce you to the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by Vaper Empire. It is a pod vape system that is not at all different from electronic cigarettes that we have all seen and even used, maybe, but the kick is that it is way more enhanced. This brand new product is already impressing vapers all across Australia and New Zealand, and there is absolutely no point in keeping yourself derived from such delicacy if you are still smoking or using a lesser device. So, let’s get you all enlightened about the Viggo Series Pod Vape System.

How does the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire work?

To put it simply, the vape pod system is a type of electronic cigarette that is used with e-liquid pods. While talking specifically about the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire, there are three points that you must keep in mind to avoid confusion.

The Viggo Series is the vape pod system.

This vape pod system has been crafted to function with Vaper Empire’s vape pods.

These premium vape pods are called the Viggo pods.

Now that you know the basics, we can get started with the usage of the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire vape company. The pod is not much different from the cartridge of an electronic cigarette as it is made to work with the pod vape battery—the battery powers the whole system by activating the heart of the vape pod system. The vape pod is the heart of the vape pod system as it embodies the vape liquid and the atomizer coils. The gist of this entire concept is that the atomizer coils are powered by the battery to turn the electronic cigarette liquid into vapor.

What is different about the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire?

The Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire is not much different from any other pod vape that you might have used in the past. That is if you leave the quality aspect behind because the Viggo Series has entered the market to take over the vaping industry. This vape pod system has a unique draw-activated vaping mechanism. This feature makes it easy to use, and at the same time, you are provided with three modes that allow you to choose your vaping experience. The system comes with a soft-touch matte black metal 400mAh vape battery, which is easily rechargeable. It gets fully charged in an hour, and you can trust its function to last all day.

With the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire, you also get a ninety-day limited device warranty. The portable and smart size of this pod vape system sets it apart from other vapes available in the market. The feel of this pod vape system is not like anything else that you have ever experienced before.

What kind of flavors are available in the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by Vaper Empire?

We know that you are bored with the limited flavors available in vape juices like strawberry and peppermint, but there are more flavors available in the Viggo brand vape pods than you can imagine. A few of which are –

Apple

Tobacco

Flat White Coffee

Orange Crush

Menthol

Caramel Tobacco

Whole Leaf Tobacco

Creamy Custard

Blueberry

The specialty of these wonderful flavors is that they are very different from traditional flavors. They are one of a kind thanks to their leak-free design and their ergonomic shape. Premium quality is what Vaper Empire is all about and their Viggo vaping pods are no exception.

Every single one of these vape pods is filled to the brim with quality Vaper Empire vape juice, which has been curated from the best ingredients. It is also TPD tested. The nicotine vape pods are made using pharmaceutical grade nicotine only to blend safety with enjoyment. There are varying strengths of nicotine available in the Viggo vape pods. You can get whichever suits your needs better. You can also get nicotine-free variations. The Viggo pods are designed for single-use, though. So, you cannot refill them. They have to be replaced after you have used them up.

Where can I get the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire from?

You can easily get the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by Vaper Empire on the Internet. It is available for purchase from Vaper Empire’s online vape shop. The Viggo pods are available in the packs of 3, 12, and 24 pods. It is always a good idea to get a bigger pack because we can assure you that you will be tempted to use this incredible pod vape system more often than you think. So, you can get the 12 pods pack, which can last up to six weeks, or you can get the pack with the maximum number of pods that have enough e-cig liquid to last you around three months.

The perks of getting the Viggo Series Pod Vape System launched by the Vaper Empire are endless. It is of high quality and economical, which is supposedly every consumer’s dream. On top of that, it is portable and allows you to vape all day just after one hour of charging. It is the steal of a deal that the vape community in Australia and New Zealand has been waiting for. So, get your hands on it and unleash the pleasure.

