Everything you need to know about GitHub’s Advanced Security feature

Of course, if you are using GitHub, security must be your main concern if you want to protect your organization’s credentials from being leaked. This is where GitHub’s Advanced Security plays a crucial role. You are aware of the risks associated with corporate credential leaking, that’s why you need to do everything to prevent it.

GitHub Advanced Security is an add-on to GitHub Enterprise that allows users to use security features, such as secret scanning, code scanning, and dependency review on their private repositories. To assist administrators with the configuration of these features, the organization and repository settings currently include controls on the use of GitHub Advanced Security features on private repositories.

GitHub Advanced Security features

Here are some of the features of GitHub Advanced Security

Code scanning

Code scanning, which is now available as a native tool for GitHub scans software automatically once uploaded to a respiratory. It alerts enterprises and organizations about potential security flaws in the code.

Users can now search for potential security susceptibilities and coding errors in their code. Of course, this makes it a crucial feature as it helps to eliminate the risks of credential leakage.

Secret scanning

Secret scanning was previously known as token scanning and available to all public repositories since being launched in 2018. The tool was later revamped and made available to all private repositories too. This means that this feature is available on GitGuardian.

This feature detects secrets, such as tokens and keys that have been uploaded into the repository. This tool also looks for other types of confidential data as well as file formats. Both code scanners and secret scanning have been designed to prevent incidents such as accidental exposure of customer credentials and private encryption keys in a public GitHub repository.

Dependency review

This feature shows the full impact of changes to dependencies. Users can also see details of any vulnerable versions they merge on pull requests.

About Advanced Security licensing

All licenses for GitHub Advanced Security specify a maximum number of committers who can utilize these features. A committer generally means someone who authored a commit or commits that was pushed to the repository in the last three months. Every committer is counted just once, regardless of the number of repositories they contribute to.

Once you have enabled GitHub Advanced Security, GitHub will show you how many additional committers can be added and prompt for confirmation. If you disable access to Advanced Security, you will be able to see the number of seats it will free before confirming any change. Of course, this makes it easier to see the impact of the changes on your license use.

How to enable Advanced Security features

For public repositories on GitHub.com, these additional security features are permanently on and can only be disabled if the user changes the visibility of the project to make the code no longer public.

For other repositories, once you have a license from your enterprise or organization, you can enable and disable these advanced security features at the repository or organization level.

