Everything you need to know about WiFi cameras

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized many things and is now impactful in all types of home devices. From smart fridges where you can check the contents in it from your phone to locks that you activate by a swiping on your phone, to kettles that you operate via voice recognition. And, now there are wireless security cameras.

The advancement in the home WiFi technology and the rapid adoption of smartphones have made it possible for people to monitor the activities on their premises from their mobile devices. It is now possible to install motion and noise-sensitive app-controlled WiFi security camera within a very short time.

So, what are these types of cameras? Read on to learn everything there is to know about WiFi cameras.

What Are WiFi Security Cameras?

WiFi security cameras are wireless closed-circuit television cameras that you can install in your home or office to keep you updated with all the activities there. They use a radio bandwidth to transmit audio and video signals to your mobile device. Suggestively from the name, a WiFi camera does not need any wires apart from the power cable in case you are not using a battery as the source of power. This implies that you will need an internet connection for the camera to work effectively.

Simple Tips to Safeguard Your WiFi Security Cameras

WiFi security cameras get hacked. Poor password protection measures or using the default password make your WiFi network vulnerable and easy for cybercriminals to hack into it and subsequently the cameras. You can safeguard your security cameras in a number of ways including the following:

Secure Your Wireless Network

The most basic approach towards protecting your WiFi security camera is to keep the wireless network secure. Hackers can access and tamper with your security camera and any files recorded especially if the WiFi IP leaks or the password is weak.

You can secure your wireless network by adopting WPA2-AES encryption, changing the default SSID name, ensuring your home router has a stronger password, as well as keeping the guest networking off. Such an approach ensures that no one can access your WiFi network and hence, your security cameras.

Avoid Remote Online Monitoring

The majority of the WiFi security cameras have a remote viewing feature. This feature allows you to track activities in your home even when not there. However, remote viewing can be risky especially where you log in to your surveillance cameras from unsecured public or office networks.

It is advisable to turn off the remote online viewing feature after using it. Additionally, make sure that you do not monitor your surveillance cameras from an unsecured wireless network.

Buy Your Camera from Reliable Dealers

Where you buy your wireless camera system also matters when it comes to safeguarding your home. There are numerous sites out there where you can buy different types of security cameras but not every one of them will meet your specific needs in terms of quality and reliability. Carry out enough research to ensure that you settle for a trusted source to buy your WiFi camera. Also, ensure that your choice of the source is informed by your specific needs.

Update the Firmware Often

Most security camera manufacturers update their firmware regularly. It is considered a necessary practice to improve performance especially in case of flaws or a need to stay up to date with the latest technology. Keeping your camera’s firmware up-to-date will guarantee maximum performance and optimal security. Keep checking the manufacturer’s website for any news on updates.

Benefits of WiFi Security Cameras

Wireless security cameras are beneficial in a number of the following ways:

You can monitor activities in your home from anywhere

Easy to install and operate

Affordable

You can access the footage from the cloud in case it is accidentally deleted

You do not require any cables for data transmission

While wireless security cameras are highly advantageous it is important to be aware of the following:

They only work when they are connected to the internet

You need to keep them powered all day and night

Make sure that you keep the cameras out of sight because they are vulnerable to theft

Accessing your security camera remotely is risky since you risk leaking the IP or password to hackers

Protect Your Premise with High-Quality WiFi Cameras

With the rising number of crimes nowadays, adopting stringent security measures is recommended. While it might not deter burglars from breaking in, having the advanced WiFi cameras can give you advanced functionalities such as sounding an alarm and locking doors remotely. As you shop for the right security camera for your home, it is advisable that you go for the one that guarantees maximum security at the best value. Amcrest has some of the best wireless cameras in the market nowadays. Browse the site to sample a variety of WiFi security cameras for your home or office use.

