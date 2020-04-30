Score this Evovacs DEEBOT 901 robot vacuum for just $180 (normally $500)

We get it, vacuuming sucks, literally. So do yourself a favor and add a robot vacuum to the mix. And if you need something reliable that isn’t’ going to break the bank, this Evovacs DEEBOT 901 Robot Vacuum is down to just $180 on eBay right now. It usually sells for $500.

This robot vac essentially offers all of the features these bigger name brands offer. This means you get smart virtual maps, app control, and you can even bark orders at it through Alexa too. There’s a ton of other features baked into it, so we suggest checking out the product page to get the whole picture.

Robot vacs are not cheap by any stretch, but being able to score this puppy at just $180 is an absolute steal. You won’t find this model any cheaper. Seriously. So if you’ve been on the fence about getting one of these, well, now is the time. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.