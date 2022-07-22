Facebook brings back the chronological feed for your friends

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg revealed Facebook’s Feeds tab, a new section of the iOS and Android app that only shows content from friends and Pages that you follow.

Facebook users have been asking for something like the Feeds tab for a while now. Meta has been shifting its social media platforms toward more curated content to help keep up with TikTok’s For You Page.

Because of this, many users have a hard time finding content from their friends and connections. But the Feeds tab aims to address that concern. In a blog post on its website, Meta shared how the new Feeds tab differs from the current layout.

New Feeds tab for Favorites, Friends, Groups, and more (Image: KnowTechie)

Essentially, Facebook is splitting into two sections. The original newsfeed is now called Home. That’s where you can find all of the curated, algorithmic content that Facebook thinks interests you.

Then there’s Facebook’s new Feeds tab. That section will include only content from your friends and pages you follow. The Feeds tab doesn’t suggest any content; everything shows up chronologically.

Translation:

– Newsfeed will be more like TikTok with popular content, you can pointlessly kill time here

– New "Feeds" tab will be good old Facebook

– Traffic to journalistic content may drop again https://t.co/zjQm03CBi6 — Filip Struhárik (@filip_struharik) July 21, 2022

That’s all well and good, but what does it mean for Facebook’s suggestion algorithms? The platform has been a hotbed for misinformation for years. And this new change likely means a ramp-up in suggested content on the Home tab. How will Facebook keep that misinformation at bay?

That’s a question for the platform’s engineers. Meta has its sights set on staying competitive with TikTok, and the company is making many changes to continue competing.

