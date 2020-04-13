Facebook’s Portal Mini is down to just $79 and the discount couldn’t come at a better time

In normal circumstances, we would probably never recommend readers to buy a Facebook Portal. But with COVID-19 keeping us locked down, this might actually be the best time to get one. And if you’re looking to add one in your home, Amazon (and Best Buy) has the Facebook Portal Mini down to just $79. It normally sells for $129.

For those of you who don’t know, Facebook Portal is a smart video calling designed to fit your home, with Alexa Built-in. Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action and widens to keep everyone in view, so it feels like you’re in the same room even if you’re miles apart. It’s pretty neat and definitely something that’s being a lot now with more and more folks stuck inside their homes.

$79 for an 8-inch Portal is a helluva deal, but if you need something with a bigger display, Best Buy also has the 10-inch option available for $129 (normally $180), along with a 15.6-inch option for $229 (usually $280). So you have plenty of options to choose from. Click the button below for more info.

