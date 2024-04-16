If you’ve found yourself glued to the sofa watching the TV adaptation of the popular Fallout game, well, thanks to a new exceptional deal over at Fanatical, you can now enjoy all seven Fallout games for just under $25.

If you haven’t watched the show’s first season yet, we suggest you drop whatever you’re doing and watch all eight episodes as soon as possible.

If you’ve not heard of fanatical.com, they are a game bundle company that works to build bundles of officially licensed games at incredible prices. And yes, they and their key are completely legit.

Here’s a list of the complete bundle on offer:

Fallout Bundle – Every Single Game – $25

With all seven games included, this incredible bundle offers $139.95 worth of games for a mere $24.99.

Image: KnowTechie

And if this isn’t already an impressive enough deal for you, Fallout 3, 4, and New Vegas all come as their Game of The Year versions, offering tons of post-launch DLC and additional content for no extra cost.

On top of that, four games are also compatible with the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, letting you enjoy them on the go, anytime, anywhere.

The bad news is that if you’re a console gamer, this bundle only offers the Steam versions of the game, meaning you will have to either play on Steam or pay full price to play the Fallout series on your console.

The only game not included in the bundle is Fallout Shelter, the mobile Fallout game, which thankfully is available for free on both the Google Play Store and App Store.

