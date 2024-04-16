Fallout games reach an all-time high on Steam

If you haven’t seen the new Fallout TV series on Amazon, have you been hiding under a rock? Whatever you’re doing – stop – and go and watch it! It’s freakin’ awesome.

Reigniting many player’s passion for the game series, SteamDB via Twitter said “Fallout has more than doubled its concurrent players on Steam with the release of the Fallout TV series.”

Fallout has more than doubled its concurrent players on Steam with the release of the Fallout TV series. pic.twitter.com/eE0dQiYXQW — SteamDB (@SteamDB) April 14, 2024

Over the past few days, Fallout 4 saw more than 83,000 concurrent players, compared to a mere 24,000 the week before.

Fallout 76 Free Play event

Image: Georgie Peru / KnowTechie

If you want to give Fallout 76 a spin, now is the best time to do it. Between 11-18 April, Fallout 76 is free to play on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

And, if you enjoy the game (which you will), then you can purchase it at a massively reduced price of $7.99 – instead of the usual $39.99, until 19 April.

With over 39,000 concurrent players over the weekend, it would appear the popular TV series is having a massive impact on the Fallout game series.

Fallout’s mobile game gets an update, too

Image: Bethesda

With the Fallout TV show already rumored to have started filming season two, Bethesda made haste on releasing an update with 8 new quests to Fallout Shelter.

The mobile game also features new locations and 6 unlockable vault dwellers. Yes, you guessed it, this includes Lucy and The Ghoul.

Between 9 April and 7 May, players can also claim a Vault 33 jumpsuit.

Again, if you don’t know what I’m referring to here – go and watch it – NOW!

