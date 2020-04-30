Finding and maintaining success for your tech business

Ecommerce sales have exploded over the last 10 years, tripling their share of the retail market from 5.1% to over 16% in 2019. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our day to day lives, ecommerce and tech businesses are seeing incredible booms as people under quarantine look to technology for their daily needs.

Online retail giants like Amazon are unable to keep up with demand as everyday items are regularly out of stock. Delivery times have also been impacted, and many customers find their orders taking significantly longer to arrive.

Maintaining the health and growth of your business

Smart marketing is key to maintaining growth in today’s market. Luckily, thanks to the high-tech targeting marketing systems offered by tech giants like Google, online marketing has never been more accessible. As a result, online advertising has grown into a multi-hundred billion dollar industry. Google’s Adsense allows you to set a marketing budget and even better, only be charged for successful user interaction. This means that anyone, no matter how small their business, can launch a successful marketing campaign without breaking the bank.

Each year, a shocking 7 million work-related injuries occur each year. If your business grows to the point of employing multiple people, you should strongly consider searching the market for inexpensive worker’s comp insurance, a form of insurance that provides wage replacement and medical benefits to employees injured during their work. This insurance has the potential to save you tens of thousands of dollars in the long run if the unfortunate were to occur, shielding you from what may well be business-sinking expenses.

A recipe for success

Starting small and scaling with demand is hugely important when setting out on any new venture because overextending can prove catastrophic if you misread the market. Luckily, there are a number of models that allow you to scale your business while minimizing risk. Dropshipping is a popular business model for small-scale ecommerce. Under this model, the retailer never lays a hand on the product, but rather contacts a supplier and has them ship it directly to the customer. This method has a number of advantages, it mitigates risk by removing the need to buy stock in bulk and avoids the overheads associated with managing your own supply chain.

Innovative business models like this can set you apart from the competition, making entry into the market easy while keeping risk to a minimum. The most successful tech companies are constantly innovating, and you should be too. Most services now have dedicated apps, websites, and social media pages, and offer something unique. Expanding your online presence and the features available to your customers can help you gain an edge over the competition.

The internet and ecommerce are expanding at an incredible rate. With this expansion comes new opportunities and avenues for revenue, and keen-eyed entrepreneurs will have a myriad of ways to innovate and grow their tech businesses. With this growth comes responsibility, however, and it is important that employers protect themselves. With smart planning and an intelligent business model, though, anyone can find success.

