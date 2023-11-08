Pixel Watch 2 gets first software update, and it’s disappointing

Google launched its second-generation Android smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, just over a month ago.

In terms of design, the new watch looks the same as its predecessor, the original Pixel Watch, with sensors rearranged towards the bottom.

However, the Watch 2, running the Wear OS 4, has received multiple new software features. And now, Google has rolled out the first-ever update for the Pixel Watch 2, but it’s pretty disappointing.

Astonishingly, the update is limited to the Pixel Watch 2 LTE version only

The first update for the Google Pixel Watch 2 with the version number TWD9.231005.005.B3, but it doesn’t add any watch faces or new features.

The first update only carries a few bug fixes and the November 2023 security patch for the smartwatch.

While Google hasn’t listed the issues it’s fixing, it doesn’t look like the update resolves the Pixel Watch 2 charging problem, which recently distressed several users.

Surprisingly enough, Google is also limiting the first update to the Pixel Watch 2 LTE version only. The company hasn't stepped in to clarify the reason behind this decision.

There’s also no word on when the original Pixel Watch and Watch 2’s Wi-Fi variant will receive the update.

Regardless, it’s strange. However, what is even stranger is that several Watch 2 LTE owners are reporting that it is still stuck in the October patch, even after installing the update.

Google has yet to address this issue, and we also have to wait to see if the issue is the same for all the Watch 2 LTE users, despite Google’s claim of rolling out the November patch.

