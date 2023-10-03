Google rolled out a major Fitbit app redesign only just a week ago. Now, the Mountain View company is rolling out another update.

The latest Fitbit app update, version 4.01, has started trolling out on Android, and it adds a Material You widget, and surprise, surprise! A new live wallpaper for steps count.

What’s coming with the Fitbit App version 4.01?

According to the folks at 9to5Google, the Fitbit app V4.01 introduces a new “Fitbit Steps Widget,” replacing the previous “Fitbit Primary Goal Widget.”

It is a speed dial design, similar to the latest Wear OS Tile on the Pixel Watch. The difference is that the step count is now displayed inside the shape rather than below it.

There’s a new circular background, which is also resized and takes up the entire screen. The theme also remains dark regardless of your choice.

Up next is the new live wallpaper. Fitbit app’s new update has introduced the new live wallpaper feature, the “Fitbit Steps Wallpaper.” It looks like a pill-shaped ring on the screen “displaying daily steps progress.”

Although you have to set the wallpaper manually on the Pixel devices by navigating to Wallpaper & Style -> Albums Page –> Live Wallpapers.

While the Fitbit app V4.01 has updated everything in the “Activity” tab, the rest of the features, like Sleep Duration, Health Metrics, and Heart and Stress Management, still use the previous layout.

While the difference between the old and the new UI is minimal. If you want to try it the Fitbit app update has already started rolling out with no news about a broader availability. You can check Google Play Store to see if you have it.

