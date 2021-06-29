Five benefits of a learning management system

New to eLearning or the concept of a learning management system? Online training is becoming more and more beneficial to employers across the world. Most jobs require ongoing learning and being able to implement those training sessions online can save time and money.

But what are the benefits of implementing a learning management system? How can they truly help a company in the long term? Here are five of the most prominent benefits to be had by implementing learning management systems.

1. Organized Content in a Single Location

When implementing training in-person, there are a lot of variables that can go wrong. You need to have materials available and it is very common to misplace things such as CDs, books, or other study materials. These things ultimately have an impact on the quality of the learning experience.

When you have eLearning through a learning management system, you keep all of that content and the materials that go with it in a single location. That means far less a likelihood of losing any of those materials and makes it even easier to create a customized course.

Even better, everyone in the organization can access those materials from their desk. That means remotely as well. In a time where remote workplaces are becoming more commonplace, having an eLearning platform makes all of that simpler.

2. Unlimited Access

Another great thing about using learning management systems is that, once you upload and publish them, you can dictate the access that your users have. Most of the time, that means giving them unlimited access so that they can use the materials whenever they need them most.

Whether that means a simple link or having login credentials depends on the platform and the company. The good thing about having credentials for each person is that they can be used to access the materials anywhere and from any device. Users on smartphones or tablets can pull up a lesson when they need it at the drop of a hat.

3. Track Progress

A major flaw with in-person learning management is that it is hard to gauge the progress of individuals without some sort of test. But the best learning management systems provide companies with the ability to track the progress of their team.

Even better, milestones can be assigned to demonstrate that users are hitting their milestones. Lessons can also be tweaked to ensure that users are getting the information that they need and developing the skills that they need associated with the material.

Best of all, if it is discovered that one or more members of the team are struggling, steps can be made to adjust the plans and tailor lessons to their needs. The versatility of learning management systems may be the greatest asset provided by these platforms.

4. Reduces Costs

For just about any company, there are budgets. Even when it comes to providing learning and development skills to employees, there is only so much that can be spent on those tools and processes.

The good news is that a learning management system can greatly reduce the costs involved. Cut out the travel costs. Cut out the training site rentals and scrap the printed materials. By integrating an online learning management system, users simply need to log in from their machine.

The amount of money that can be saved using a learning management system over traditional continued education systems can be drastic. That means ensuring that your team gets the educational experience that it needs without having to break the bank.

5. Conveniently Expandable

Perhaps best of all is that the right learning management system can keep up-to-date with the latest policies and lessons for that industry. If your company has strict licensing standards that it has to meet, the proper learning management system can tailor itself to the changes made to those programs.

There is no need to buy new software; most of these platforms have updatable modules or add-ons that can be implemented. That means users can keep their same credentials yet gain access to new information that pertains to their job, licenses, and any other type of credentials that they may need for the job.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: