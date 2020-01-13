Five different types of support that your IT department should be providing

Everyone knows that you need to have IT support services in your business. But what does that mean and what exactly does an IT support specialist do? The IT department can tend to be that part of your business that you are glad to have but hope that you will never really need to use. In this article, we will discuss the six different types of support provided to your business by your IT department.

Server and Network Support

Speaking of your servers, when was the last time that your network was updated? If your server is down, then your business is down. You can rest easy knowing that your firewall is stopping any unwanted hacks into your customer data and information. Your employees will expect fast and reliable Internet service. Your customers expect their private information to be kept private. You can do both with a quality IT department.

Security and Virus Protection

Keeping your data secure is vital to running a successful business. It only takes one breach to cause future customers to think twice about working with you. If they are worried that their private information is at risk, you could lose their business. The interruption to your workflow can be very costly if you are at the mercy of a virus or malware attack. Talk with your IT support services department today to ensure that they are staying on top of keeping your information and servers completely secure.

Disaster Recovery

Every day, you make a backup of your information. You know that you need to do it but would you be able to actually recover your data if you needed to? Your IT specialist can ensure that you can recover your most recent backup if you should ever need it. Just as with most other types of support offered by your IT department, you don’t appreciate what they do until you realize that you lost all the information on your laptop last night during a lightning storm and power outage.

Hardware Malfunction Support

Sometimes your IT department is mostly monitoring and watching from afar. Other times, you need them in the office to troubleshoot any hardware malfunction that you may be having. If your laptop is down, then you are out of commission. Don’t let this happen to you. Have an IT specialist on hand to help with any hardware problems that you may encounter.

Software Services

From the applications that your project manager uses to ensure that your latest product launch is a success to the high-end graphics software that your graphic designer must have to create amazing marketing materials for your business, there are many software programs your business relies upon to run your business smoothly. Your IT support department will ensure that all your software is up to date and running smoothly.

Information technology might still be a confusing topic for many business owners but what is very clear is how important a good IT department is to your business. From your software to protect from malware, an IT support specialist like CG Technologies plays an integral part in keeping your business online and in front of your customers. Whether you have an entire in-house team of specialists or you simply contract out with an independent contractor, your business needs quality IT team to help you keep your data secure and your servers running smoothly.

