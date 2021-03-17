Five virtual tech party ideas during lockdown

‘Virtual’ and ‘online’ have become the buzzwords of 2020 and 2021. With the COVID-19 global pandemic and the world under lockdown, everything was forced to go online. Offices went virtual, schools went virtual, job interviews went virtual, even family gatherings had to go virtual.

Many were forced to celebrate a birthday or an anniversary or some special occasion online, but with the power of tech, one doesn’t need to be restricted just to a video call with friends and family. There’s so much more that can be done to make a lockdown birthday or anniversary memorable! Here are five virtual tech party ideas.

A Virtual Escape Room

Escape rooms have become quite popular for a birthday or office celebration. They are fun and exciting and make for a great group outing. But did you know that you can experience the thrills and chills of an escape room virtually as well? Make your escape room virtual with remote escape rooms and have the same fun together – while being apart and from the comfort of your sofa!

So how would this work, you ask? Log onto Zoom (or your preferred video conference service) with your team. The host will get you started and will remain online in case you’ll require help through the game. Your guide will already be in the room with a live camera feed. You and your team need to work together to direct your guide through the adventure. Clues can be picked up in your digital dashboard.

Multi-Player Video Gaming Party

Online video gaming is hugely popular with the youth of today. And it’s even more fun when you can simultaneously game with your friend/s, even though they may be miles away from you! Host a multi-player video gaming party, and experience the joys of multi-player gaming from a social distance!

A Virtual Watch Party

Going to the movies together with friends seems like a thing of the past; but you can still relive some parts of the experience through a virtual watch party. Through platforms such as Netflix Party, a number of people can watch the same movie simultaneously, all from their own homes. It’s the new-age way to watch TV with your friends online. It synchronizes the video playback as well as adds group chats to the portal so that the film can be a shared experience, complete with live discussions during the movie. Don’t forget the popcorn!

Invite An Entertainer

Virtually again, of course. If you want some entertainment for your virtual get-together or party, get a professional singer, dancer, mimic artist, stand-up comedian or magician to join the party and provide some live entertainment. With the power of technology, you can have anything at your doorstep (or on your computer screen!!!)

Host A Workshop

If you want something a little more creative to do during your online catch-up party, why not choose something that all your friends would enjoy, and get a professional to host an online workshop? Eat, drink and get creative together!!!

