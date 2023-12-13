Connect with us

How to fix Wyze failed to update device list errors

Is your Wyze camera saying it’s failed to update device list? Here are the most common reasons so you can get your cameras back online.
If you’ve been using Wyze products for a while, you might have run into the Failed to Update Device List error within the app.

This message accompanies Error Codes like -1, -1011, 1001, -1009, -999, or 1000

To my knowledge, nobody knows the exact meaning of these individual codes. However, the message typically means your Wyze app struggles to sync with the servers. 

That’s what I learned through my research. As I scoured the internet, I came across many solutions that worked for the Wyze community and can help in your case.

Fix Wyze failed to update device list error

Here is a step-by-step guide to troubleshooting these errors. They’re listed in order of the most common issues, so by the time you get to the bottom, your problem should be resolved.

Check Wyze service status and internet connectivity

The first thing you need to check is the Wyze Service Status page. You can also check the Downdetector site for downtime issues with Wyze Servers.

If there is an issue, all you have to do is wait until Wyze fixes it. 

Next, you should ensure that both your smartphone and Wyze device have a stable internet connection and that there is no internet outage in your area. Poor internet can disrupt the app’s ability to communicate with Wyze servers.

Force close and reopen the app

Start by force-stopping the Wyze app from your smartphone’s recent applications list. This usually resolves minor glitches.

Update the Wyze app

Make sure to update your Wyze app by searching for the Wyze App in your App Store and installing the latest version.

Restart your smartphone

The next logical step is to restart your smartphone (or any device), where the Wyze App continuously fails to update the device list.

A simple reboot is sometimes all you need to refresh the system and clear the occasional bugs.

On Android, you might not have to restart the phone. Clear the Wyze app cache: Go to Settings > Apps > Wyze > Storage > Clear Cache.

Disable VPN

VPNs or private addresses can block certain server communications, which might make it harder for the Wyze app to update the device list. 

If you have either enabled on your device,  try disconnecting from the VPN to see if that resolves the problem.

Wrapping up

I hope your error messages are now gone. If you encountered a unique solution while troubleshooting, please mention it in the comment section below.

We also recommend that you contact Wyze Customer Support for help.

