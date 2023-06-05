Fleshy Pro – The best male masturbator

What started as curious browsing ended with me testing one of the most innovative male masturbators on the market – the new Fleshy Pro. Don’t you just love the internet!!!?

Before this, my experience with such devices was limited to primitive masturbators lacking realism and pleasure.

But the Fleshy Pro raised the bar and opened my eyes to a whole new world of self-satisfaction. To visit the Fleshy website, click here.

The awesome

Unlike ordinary toys, the Fleshy Pro combines vacuum suction, vibration, and a special “BJ Mode” to provide an experience like nothing else. These modes can all be used individually or combined to create a range of oral experiences.

Image: Fleshy

The vacuum suction feature sets the Fleshy Pro apart by mimicking the sensations of receiving oral pleasure better than any toy I’ve tried. And the ten adjustable vibration modes deliver intense yet comfortable pulses of ecstasy.

The sleeve material feels incredibly lifelike and enjoyable, especially when combined with the sucking action. Make sure you add enough lubrication so that the Fleshy Pro doesn’t suck your man part off.

Fleshy’s attention to detail in recreating an authentic experience really shines through. I can simply sit back, relax and enjoy the ultimate oral stimulation. I’ve never experienced orgasms like the ones the Fleshy Pro provides.

The downside

While the Fleshy Pro’s slightly bulky size might not be suitable for individuals seeking a more compact device, it is important to note that its comfortable design and powerful motor more than compensate for this aspect.

The Fleshy Pro prioritizes user comfort with its well-thought-out design, ensuring that despite its larger size, it remains comfortable to hold and use.

The device’s contours are carefully crafted to fit the natural curves of the human hand, allowing for a secure and ergonomic grip.

This design consideration reduces any potential strain or discomfort, making it easier to maneuver the device during operation.

The impressive

Image: Fleshy

The soft TPE material feels super comfortable and is really safe to use, being hypoallergenic and free of harmful chemicals. Cleanup is straightforward. I used warm water with mild soap and left it to dry for an hour or two.

Experimenting with different combinations of the Fleshy Pro’s suction and vibration modes uncovers sensations that take my pleasure adventure to another level.

This level of automation gives me complete freedom to simply relax and experience my every desire.

The verdict

Overall, the Fleshy Pro delivers an unparalleled masturbation experience through its futuristic sucking technology, intense vibrations, and realistic “BJ Mode.”

While the design has limitations, the positive aspects such as comfort, realism, customization, and power make this my top choice for those seeking next-level pleasure.

If you looking to elevate your masturbation experience beyond what’s possible with hands alone, this innovative pleasure toy is absolutely worth its tempting price tag.

It raises the bar for what’s possible in male pleasure technology and sets a new standard for automated masturbators.

The best part? The awesome folks at Fleshy have a special deal on the Fleshy Pro at the moment. I would seriously jump on it now if you thinking about super-boosting your masturbation sessions.

Image: KnowTechie

Final thoughts

In summary, the Fleshy Pro gets a perfect rating from me for innovation, sensation, and the capability to fulfill every masturbation fantasy in ways I never imagined possible.

It blew my mind – and my load. I recommend it without hesitation for anyone wanting to experience ultimate male ecstasy.

How other male masturbators stack up

There are plenty of male masturbators out there, and it’s really important to consider things like features, functionalities, and overall quality.

I took the time to look into the comparison, and here are some key things and possible downsides of some male masturbators.

The features:

To be the best male masturbator, it should offer a variety of features to make sure you can spice things up. But some of the male sex toys out there may just not have the versatility you’re after.

They might lack vibration patterns, suction modes, or good texture options. When you’re looking for the best male masturbator, double-check and make sure you check out the features and see if they tick all your boxes.

Material quality and durability:

This is probably one of the most important points. You definitely want a male masturbator that’s made from high-quality, body-safe materials.

The last thing you need is to experience any discomfort or irritation down there. Not all male sex toys prioritize material quality.

Some even skimp on that department to save a buck, and that can affect the overall pleasure and be fairly risky. So make sure you look for the ones that prioritize these aspects.

The performance and kick-back comfort:

Image: KnowTechie

Let’s be honest—performance matters. There’s a reason people pay premium prices for sports cars. You want the best male sex toy that delivers the way you expected them to.

But not all of them are created equal. Some just don’t deliver the intensity levels you would expect from a male masturbator.

It might not give you the level of stimulation or comfort you’re after. So go check out some reviews, and make sure the male masturbator you are thinking of buying has the performance you crave.

While there are loads of male masturbators in the market vying for the title of the best male sex toy, it’s super important to consider their features, material quality, durability, performance, and overall user experience.

Knowing the potential downsides helps you refine your selection process and find a toy that truly rocks your world.

Remember, prioritize the features that matter most to you

Whether it’s versatility, material quality, durability, or performance, find that perfect male masturbator that brings you ultimate pleasure and meets your requirements.

