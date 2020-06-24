For $48, you get a 800A jump starter and an 18,000mAh power bank all in one handy device

Alright, we all know how much of a pain in the ass it can be to ask someone to borrow their jumper cables. In most cases, people don’t have one, or they’re in a rush and quite honestly don’t want to help. Hey, it happens, but if you were more prepared, this would never happen.

This is where a portable jump starter comes into the mix, and right now, Amazon has a sweet deal on this monster of an option for just $48 with code 47SW6UJH and clicking the on-site coupon. This puppy typically sells for $100.

On top of a car/truck jump starter, you’re also getting an 18,000mAh power bank. That alone is worth the $48, but mainly, the peace of mind of never having to ask someone for a jumper cable is definitely worth the price of admission. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.