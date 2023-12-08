Verizon: Grab a 5G phone and get a free 65″ Amazon Fire 4K TV

Alright folks, hold onto your hats because Verizon is dishing out a deal that’s hotter than your morning coffee after a microwave mishap. Ready?

They’re practically throwing select 5G phones at us, and to sweeten the pot, they’re tossing in a free $600 Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV.

Yeah, you read that right, free with a capital F-R-E-E.

Verizon: Get select 5G phones on us and get a Free Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV on us Verizon's offer includes select 5G phones and a complimentary 65" Amazon Fire TV, providing value for customers seeking new technology and home entertainment upgrades. What We Like: Significant savings on the latest 5G smartphones and a high-definition smart TV.

Opportunity to enhance both mobile and home entertainment experiences simultaneously.

Ideal for consumers looking to leverage new Unlimited plans with tech perks.

Limited-time offer adding urgency for those considering an upgrade. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, before you sprint faster than Usain Bolt to the nearest Verizon store, let’s get the deets straight.

You’ve got to purchase one of those shiny 5G phones at full retail price or on a device payment plan and activate it with a new smartphone line on one of those fancy Unlimited plans.

This deal is running faster than a cheetah on a treadmill from now until January 3, 2024.

But wait, there’s a catch (isn’t there always?). You’ve got to keep those services for 30 days and claim your TV prize within 60 days.

Image: KnowTechie

Don’t dilly-dally because the calendar is ticking, and you’ll need to redeem by May 3, 2024. And let’s be real, limiting one free TV per account is just Verizon’s way of saying, “Don’t get greedy now.”

Now, for the fine print that’s usually read faster than a disclaimer in a pharmaceutical ad: the TV’s coming from Verizon, but you redeem it through Amazon.com, and you might get dinged with shipping and taxes on the full promo value.

So, check out Verizon’s offers page for the full scoop and don’t say I didn’t warn you. And if you’re scratching your head on how to claim this hot ticket item, Verizon’s got a support page ready to walk you through it.

In short, if you’re itching for a tech makeover, Verizon’s throwing a party, and you’re on the VIP list. Just remember, like all good things, this deal’s got an expiration date. So, if you want to turn your living room into a mini theater with a side of 5G goodness, you better hustle.

Verizon: Get select 5G phones and get a Free 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Verizon's offer includes select 5G phones and a complimentary 65" Amazon Fire TV, providing value for customers seeking new technology and home entertainment upgrades. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news