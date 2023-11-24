Game in style with Govee AI gaming sync kit for just $99.99

If your gaming tech hub needs a serious overhaul, then we have an epic deal for you. This is not just another product; it’s a shortcut to transcend your gaming experience to the next level.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit, a wizard when it comes to syncing the RGBIC LED lights with your screen color like an orchestra conductor bending music notes to his will.

Works wonders on monitors between 27 to 34 inches. It’s a light show for every frame of your game that tops up your immersive experience and makes your neighbors green with envy.

Well, okay, maybe not that last part. But trust me; it’s flippin’ cool!

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit 4.5 $299.99 $129.99 ($43.33 / Count) The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit uses camera-based RGBIC technology to synchronize your monitor's colors with compatible RGB light strips placed around the room. What We Like: Syncs monitor colors with room lighting in real-time for a more immersive gaming visual experience.

Compatible with HDMI sources like game consoles, PCs, streaming devices.

Allows custom lighting modes and effects like flowing, breathing, flashing.

Kit includes 1 Govee RGBIC light strip to complement the gaming sync box. Additional strips can be added.

Packed with this magical kit are two light bars that elegantly add grace to your gaming nights.

And let’s not forget the cherry on top: Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for all you vocal folks who can’t bother to move a muscle.

And the price? Here comes the jaw-dropper.

Our good friends over at Amazon have it listed for $259.99. “Wait! Isn’t this about a deal,” you ask? Indeed, it is. You see, it’s now available for… drumroll, please… $99.99! That’s a whopping 62% off!

This deal perfectly caters to gaming enthusiasts, home office set-up perfectionists, and even the everyday user who just wants their sweet, sweet YT-video-binge sessions to be a colorful treat for their sore eyes.

If you fall into any of those categories (or even if you don’t), this deal is too good to pass!

So, what are you waiting for? Turn every beat in your game into an immersive light spectacle with this Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit deal before it vanishes into the abyss of missed deals.

Remember folks, this is a limited-time offer. So, hurry and glow up your gaming space at an unbeatable price right now!

