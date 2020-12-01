Gamers are the professional talents of the future’s ideal workforce

Yes, you read the title correctly. For so long, gamers have been looked at as these weird individuals who live at home in their parents’ basement with no social skills or real-life skills period. Well, despite it’s negative and taboo past, the world of gaming has certainly grown in popularity. And as video games advance, so have the skills needed for gamers to excel and advance in these games.

Skills?

Yes, skills. To play video games today, it’s not a matter of shooting a red bubble at the other red bubbles at the top of the screen. To be considered a true gamer in today’s digital era, you need to not only have the right gaming equipment, like a top-notch Xbox Series X headset, a gaming mouse and keyboard, and an ergonomic gaming chair, but you also need to possess the skills of:

Strategy

Observation

Attention to detail

Problem-solving

Socialization

Critical Thinking

Patience

And to think your parents told you that playing video games would get you nowhere in life… What people fail to realize is that gaming, despite what nay-sayers think, actually teaches a wide range of skills that are highly desirable to many businesses. In fact, gamers are actually quite innovative in their own right.

Did you hear about the guy who played Doom on a calculator powered by old potatoes? Businesses aren’t necessarily looking for individuals who can create a slideshow out of potatoes, but they are looking for individuals who are resourceful and with out-the-box thinking like that guy… And gamers may be next in line to innovators like engineers and not know it yet!

So that just goes to show you that there’s so much more that encompasses the world of gaming than social awkwardness and being considered as a “nerd.” In fact, “nerd” is the new “cool!” But, the main takeaway here is that enjoying playing video games, and playing them often, doesn’t mean that you’re a loser or a loser in life… you might actually be one of the greatest minds in the world and the future of today’s workforce!

If anyone ever tries to tell you how gaming is ridiculous or how it’s not going to make you any money, first remind them that the video game industry is bigger than the movie industry. Then remind them that the skills necessary for gaming are the very things that businesses not only look for in candidates but it’s those skills that could be behind your next promotion.

Take a look at the areas where video games can make a major impact on your career.

Skills That Make Gamers the Total Package For the Future’s Ideal Workforce

Innovations For the Digital World

At one point, the amount of education you had was largely a determining factor to help you find a job in your career of choice. In addition to that, education slowly shifted to become “it’s not what you know but who you know”… Employers do still look at education and references for employment but those are no longer the sole determiners anymore.

Employers today are now taking a great deal of interest in skills. What can you bring to the table? How can your skills improve the productivity of the company?

The innovation and agility you have in certain games might be displayed in the workforce as finder faster ways to complete time-consuming tasks more efficiently; Going into co-op mode on a video game may look like collaborations with other team members or departments to achieve one common goal.

“Sharing” Culture

They say that “sharing is caring,” and in certain cases, it is, but in the world of gaming, “sharing” is wanting your fellow gamers to win just like you. Whether you’re new to gaming or not, you’ve probably played a game where you got stuck at a certain place on a particular level. You’ve tried every angle and strategy but still can’t advance… Once you’ve exhausted all your efforts, didn’t you go to YouTube or Google to see how to figure it out?

You probably did, and once you saw the video on how to do it, you eventually made it to the next level, right? Well, the only reason you were able to see that video is that fellow gamers have gotten stuck there too, and wanted to share their knowledge of how to get past it.

The only difference between sharing in gaming and sharing at work is that despite gaming and your job being competitive, your coworkers secretly don’t want to help you or see you win/succeed, but they’ll act as they do. The gaming environment helps you to embrace and actually enjoy helping others reach their goals.

Performance

Video games are known to inadvertently cause players to set goals without them even knowing it, which then enhances their gaming performance to reach those goals. Setting goals is very important for all employees when it comes to job performance.

If you were to ask any gamer what their goal is for any game, they’re going to say something along the lines of getting the best score, unlocking new levels, or completing a mission…Having a goal-setting mindset, whether consciously or subconsciously, is very important and video games create that mindset in anyone who plays.

