Take gaming to the next level with the Rainbow 2 Pro controller

Immerse yourself in the world of gaming with the Rainbow 2 Pro controller with charging dock by BIGBIG WON, a multi-platform gaming controller that promises to enhance your gaming experience.

This controller is designed to work seamlessly with Switch, Windows, Android, and iOS, making it a truly versatile choice for gamers.

With its semitransparent shell, customizable back buttons, high-performance joystick, and multiple connectivity options, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller is a testament to the fusion of aesthetics and functionality.

Key features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Multi-platform compatibility

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller is compatible with multiple platforms, including Switch, Windows 10 & 11, Android 7.0+, and iOS 14.0+. This wide compatibility makes it a versatile choice for gamers who use multiple platforms.

Superior design

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller boasts a semitransparent shell with a matte surface, giving it a sleek and modern look.

It features two custom back buttons, 2 top buttons, Hall-effect triggers, an ALPS joystick, and an 8-way D-pad, providing superior control and accuracy.

The controller also supports motion aiming games on PC with its GYROCON+ technology.

Multiple connectivity options

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller supports 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections, providing reliable signals and a flexible gaming experience.

It also supports a 3.5mm audio jack function when connected via 2.4G, adding to its versatility. The only limitation is its lack of support for Xbox or PlayStation; it’s better suited for PC enthusiasts.

Customizable RGB lighting

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller features customizable RGB lighting, allowing gamers to personalize their controller and enhance their gaming atmosphere.

The charging base even features vibrant RGB lighting, adding a stylish and eye-catching touch when the controller is docked.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller is a powerhouse of performance, delivering a gaming experience that is both immersive and responsive.

One of the standout features of this controller is its ALPS joystick. With zero dead zones, it provides more accurate aiming and smoother movements, making it perfect for games that require precision.

The 12-bit chip and 2000+ resolution operate games more smoothly, while the adaptive calibration checks the center points and eliminates drift.

You even get three sets of joysticks – short, middle, and high – allowing you to choose the one that best suits your gaming style.

The Hall-effect triggers on the Rainbow 2 Pro controller add another dimension to its performance. These linear triggers provide precise control, making them ideal for a variety of games.

Whether you’re playing a quick-fire shooting game like APEX or a racing game like Forza Horizon 5, these triggers adapt to your needs. The short pull is perfect for shooting games, while the long pull delivers the control you need for racing games.

Who’s the Rainbow 2 Pro controller for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller with charging dock is a versatile gaming accessory designed for a broad spectrum of gamers.

Its multi-platform compatibility makes it an excellent choice for gamers who play across different systems, including Switch, Windows 10 & 11, Android 7.0+, and iOS 14.0+.

This controller is particularly appealing to gamers who value precision and control. The ALPS joystick and Hall-effect triggers provide a high level of accuracy, making it a perfect fit for games that require precise aiming and control, such as shooting and racing games.

Moreover, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller is a great choice for gamers who love to personalize their gaming gear. With customizable back buttons and RGB lighting, gamers can tailor their controller to match their personal style and gaming preferences.

This controller is ideal for gamers who appreciate a seamless and immersive gaming experience. The multiple connectivity options, high polling rate, and motion-aiming support ensure a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

In summary, the BIGBIG WON Rainbow 2 Pro controller is a fantastic choice for gamers who demand versatility, precision, customization, and a high-quality gaming experience.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller with charging dock is a remarkable fusion of design and performance.

Its multi-platform compatibility, superior performance features, and customizable elements make it a standout choice in the realm of gaming controllers.

Whether you’re a gamer seeking precision and control, a tech enthusiast who loves to personalize your gear or a multi-platform player, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller caters to your needs.

This controller doesn’t just promise an enhanced gaming experience; it delivers it.

From its ALPS joystick and Hall-effect triggers to its multiple connectivity options and high polling rate, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller offers a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

The Rainbow 2 Pro controller is more than just a gaming accessory; it will transform your gaming experience with its cool RGB lighting and performance.

So, if you’re in search of a controller that delivers on all fronts, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller is worth considering. Happy gaming!

Rainbow 2 Pro controller with charging dock 4.2 $79.99 The Rainbow 2 Pro controller offers versatile multi-platform compatibility, including Switch, Windows, Android, and iOS. Packed with features like customizable buttons, precise joysticks, motion control, and RGB lighting, it's a versatile gaming tool for enthusiasts. Enjoy a seamless gaming experience with wireless, Bluetooth, or wired connections, along with ultra-high polling rates. What We Like: Universal Compatibility: Works with a variety of platforms, including Switch, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Feature-Rich Design: Boasts customizable buttons, precise joysticks, motion control, and vibrant RGB lighting.

Flexible Connectivity: Supports wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections with ultra-high polling rates.

Accurate Control: ALPS joystick and Hall-effect triggers offer precise and responsive gaming experiences.

Customization: The ELITE App allows for real-time customization of settings for a personalized gaming experience.

