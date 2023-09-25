Elevate your gaming w/ the CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard

Meet the EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard, your new best friend in the world of typing and gaming. It’s not just a keyboard; it’s a compact powerhouse packed with features that will make you fall in love with every keystroke.

Imagine a keyboard that’s compact yet retains all the keys you need for work and play. With VIA programming support, you can customize it to your heart’s content, creating macros and remapping keys with ease.

But that’s just the beginning. The CIDOO V65 V2 boasts a gasket-mounted design with Poron dampening foam, making your typing experience smooth as butter and ensuring this keyboard is your companion for years to come.

Whether you’re connecting it via Bluetooth or using the Type-C USB cable, this keyboard has you covered. It even lets you switch between devices effortlessly.

EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard

Key features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Compact yet powerful

The CIDOO V65 is a 65% mechanical keyboard that, despite its compact size, retains all the essential keys for daily work and gaming, including cursor keys.

It’s not just a keyboard; it’s a powerhouse that supports VIA programming, allowing you to easily create macros and remap your keyboard layout to quickly access any function in any program.

Plus, with on-board memory, you can save and switch between up to 6 different layers.

Gasket mount design & Poron dampening foam

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The V65 features a gasket-mounted design, incorporating Poron dampening foam and an included PC Plate. This structure allows for a smoother, more cushioned typing experience while also enhancing the keyboard’s structural integrity over time.

The high-quality Poron foams dampen reverberations within the housing, effectively reducing resonance and enriching your typing tactile and auditory experience.

Wired and Bluetooth connectivity

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With a built-in 3000mAh battery, the V65 supports both wireless connections via Bluetooth and wired usage with the included Type-C USB cable. It can connect with up to 3 devices, and you can easily switch between devices with a simple keystroke.

The V65 also supports both Windows and MacOS, and you can switch between OS layouts with ease.

Customizable RGB backlights

The CIDOO V65 features customizable RGB backlights through VIA. Designed with south-facing LEDs, the keyboard’s backlight is better illuminated from the typist’s angle, even with the premium non-shine-through PBT keycaps installed.

The keyboard also comes with light pipes, making the RGB brighter and adding more fun to your typing environment customization.

Quark customized Matte linear switches & hot-swappable layout

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The V65 is equipped with Quark Matte switches, providing a linear typing experience with 47g of operating force. With durable Nylon housings, POM stems, and factory-lubed switches, the V65 creates a clear acoustic environment.

The hot-swappable PCB supports both 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches, making switch replacements convenient.

Rotary knob for media control & NKRO support

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The CIDOO V65 features a knob for volume control. Rotate left or right and press to adjust the system volume.

The keyboard also supports 6KRO out of the factory and can be switched to the NKRO mode, making it the ultimate keyboard for gamers.

Aluminum casing & retro dye-sublimation PBT keycaps

The CIDOO V65 boasts a CNC aluminum body, electrically treated for a better surface finish and a silky-smooth texture.

The resulting colors are not only long-lasting, but the process also strengthens the aluminum itself, making it durable, corrosion-resistant, and oxidation-resistant.

The keyboard also features specially designed dye-sub PBT keycaps in a grey-beige color to complement its retro theme.

Who is the EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard is a versatile tool designed for gamers, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike.

Its premium features cater to competitive gamers and professionals who require a smooth and comfortable typing experience.

The keyboard’s compact size, wireless connectivity, and stylish retro-theme design make it an excellent choice for those seeking functionality and aesthetics.

If you will be traveling with this keyboard, it is on the heavier side due to its aluminum build, so it’s something to consider.

Final thoughts

The EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a compact, high-performing, and programmable mechanical keyboard.

Its premium build, exceptional performance, and value for money make it a top contender in its category.

Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who appreciates a great typing experience, the CIDOO V65 V2 is a mechanical keyboard worth considering.

EPOMAKER CIDOO V65 V2 Mechanical Keyboard

What We Like: VIA Programming Power: Empowers users with easy macros and key remapping.

Flexible Connectivity: Offers both wireless Bluetooth and wired USB Type-C options for versatile usage.

Durable Switches: Equipped with high-quality Quark Matte Linear Switches for long-lasting performance.

User-Friendly Control: Convenient media adjustments via a rotary knob.

Retro-Inspired Style: Unique dye-sublimation PBT keycaps add a distinctive touch to your setup.

Compact Design: Strikes the perfect balance with a 65% layout that retains essential keys. Check Availability See at EPOMAKER KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

