Get 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate when you buy a Backbone iOS gaming controller

If you haven’t heard the news, Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming platform is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, accessible on most devices, including Android, and now PC, iOS, and macOS.

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to make its launch even more appealing by bundling the new Backbone iOS Mobile Controller with three free months of Game Pass Ultimate. That’s not bad, considering Backbone makes one of the best smartphone controllers on the planet.

The controller itself costs $100, and three months Game Pass Ultimate typically runs at $45, so you’re saving $45 here. It’s also worth noting that this is only available to new Game Pass subscribers and can only be purchased from Backbone’s website here.

All in all, this is a great deal for new Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who want to take their gaming on the go. Pair that up with one of the best iPhone controllers, and you have a solid deal here. It’s definitely worth checking out. Click the button below for more information.

