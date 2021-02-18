Get 44% off a 1-year subscription to the critically-acclaimed Rosetta Stone

You may not be able to travel to your dream destination right now, but the time will come. Rosetta Stone can prepare you for your next adventure by teaching you the native tongue of your future destination, all from the comfort of your home.

The Rosetta Stone language solution, which has already been rated 4.8/5 stars on the App Store, provides a simple way to start learning a language you’ve always wanted to master. A year-long subscription lets you access all 24 languages, so you can study your choice (or ten) at your leisure—without any additional subscription fees.

Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking the language of your choice in no time. Equipped with TruAccent, the world’s best speech recognition technology, you’ll start by learning necessary conversational skills that are useful in everyday scenarios.

Once you’ve mastered the basics, the syllabus will move on to intermediate language skills like sharing opinions, discussing pop culture, and using the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers. Featured languages include Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, and more!

Available offline with downloadable Audio Companion lessons, each section can be accessed wherever you go and on nearly any device of your liking. And, with its innovative Dynamic Immersion method used throughout the courses, you’ll learn your language of choice in the most efficient way possible—by surrounding yourself with it. As described by The Wall Street Journal, “Rosetta Stone… may be the next best thing to living in a country.”

While a year-long subscription to Rosetta Stone usually is priced at $180, for a limited time, you can get access for only $99.99—that’s 44% off! Take on as many languages as you’d like in 2021, and start planning your future travel excursion today.

