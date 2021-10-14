Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy any of these Samsung smartphones

If you’re in the market for a smartphone but holding back due to ridiculous prices manufacturers want for these new phones, here’s an offer that might get you to pull the trigger.

For a limited time, Samsung will give you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with the purchase of a certified renewed Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10, S10+, Note10, or Note10+.

Sure, they’re refurbished smartphones, but you’re getting a ton of value by buying one of these. For starters, you’re getting a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. These alone cost $149.99.

On top of that, Samsung’s Certified Renewed smartphones are refurbished to like-new condition, and they’re covered with a one-year warranty. And you don’t have to foot the bill all at once, the company offers affordable monthly payments if you prefer to go that route.

So here it is, if you buy any of these phones listed below, Samsung will throw in a pair of its Galaxy Buds 2, free of charge. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

So there you have it. Buy any of the phones listed above and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. That’s not a bad deal. If a Samsung smartphone purchase is on the horizon, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to entertain any of these certified renewed smartphones. More info here.

