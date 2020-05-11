Get inside the mind of Elon Musk and other industry leaders for $159.99

It seems every day that some of the world’s most successful people like Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk, and Arianna Huffington make headlines of how they’re adding another win in their book.

Their journeys of how they made it to the top may be fascinating, but what’s even more captivating is that they’re willing to let a select group of people inside the inner workings of their mind. If you want to know the skills it takes to make it big, taught by the head honchos themselves, the Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures: Lifetime Subscription will change your life as you know it.

Making a name for yourself in the 21st century takes a very particular skill set, and the masterminds behind Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures: Lifetime Subscription have the keys you need for personal and professional growth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every week, three exclusive new lessons are released only for subscribers – you won’t catch this information on just any YouTube channel. While the topics vary, they’ll cover anything from emotional intelligence, critical thinking, communication, creativity, leadership, and more.

These courses are led by some of the most renowned people in society, from Nobel Prize winners to Ivy League Professors to the most successful entrepreneurs. At the end of each video, you’ll be a little more motivated to doing everything possible to be in their shoes one day.

The interactive “deep dives” give you a second to process and answer questions relating to your growth, so it never feels one-sided. It’s the stepping stone to having the net worth of Elon Musk (because $38.2 billion isn’t so shabby).

You’ll be learning and growing every day for the rest of your life with the lifetime subscription. The wealth of knowledge you’ll gain exceeds the $159.99 price tag by eons.

Originally, it was $250 to get this information of a lifetime. You can buy the Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures: Lifetime Subscription bundle for $159.99 today from StackSocial Exclusives.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.